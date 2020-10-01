शहर चुनें
Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch Lance Naik Karnail Singh lost his life

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने फिर किया संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन, गोलीबारी में एक जवान शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 01 Oct 2020 08:46 AM IST
शहीद जवान
शहीद जवान

पड़ोसी देश पाकिस्तान अपनी कायराना हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। बुधवार रात पाकिस्तान ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ जिले के कृष्णा घाटी सेक्टर में संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन किया।
इस दौरान हुई गोलीबारी में एक जवान शहीद हो गए। जम्मू के डिफेंस प्रवक्ता ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि कल रात कृष्णा घाटी में पाक द्वारा किए गए संघर्ष विराम के उल्लंघन में एक लांस नायक करनैल सिंह शहीद हो गए।

