जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने फिर किया संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन, गोलीबारी में एक जवान शहीद

Jammu and Kashmir: Lance Naik Karnail Singh lost his life in an incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Krishna Ghati Sector last night, says Defence PRO, Jammu. https://t.co/bSYb0AWc4s pic.twitter.com/MVZaV65NG9— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020
