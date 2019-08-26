शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Noor Mohammad died after the truck he was driving came under stone pelting in BIJBEHARA

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पत्थरबाजी में ट्रक ड्राइवर की मौत, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 09:28 AM IST
अनंतनाग जिले के बिजबेहरा इलाके में पत्थरबाजी
अनंतनाग जिले के बिजबेहरा इलाके में पत्थरबाजी
ख़बर सुनें
अनंतनाग जिले के बिजबेहरा इलाके में रविवार रात करीब आठ बजे पत्थरबाजों ने एक ट्रक ड्राइवर की जान ले ली। घटना उस वक्त की है जब रात के समय अराजक तत्व पत्थरबाजी कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान उधर से गुजर रहे ट्रक को पत्थरबाजों ने निशाना बनाया।
विज्ञापन
ड्राइवर को सिर सहित शरीर के अन्य अंगों पर चोटें आईं। जिसे घायल हालत में अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए पथराव करने वाले की पहचान कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

शाहरुख खान से चिढ़ी पाक सेना और विवेक ओबेरॉय हुए ट्रोल सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

25 अगस्त 2019

Shah Rukh Khan and Vivek Oberoi
vijayta pandit
Raj Kapoor
Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान से चिढ़ी पाक सेना और विवेक ओबेरॉय हुए ट्रोल सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

25 अगस्त 2019

palmistry
Palmistry

आप कितने सालों तक जीवित रहेंगे, हथेली की इस रेखा से जानिए

25 अगस्त 2019

Teacher Emotional Vidai students and villagers crying After transfer from uttarkashi
Dehradun

नहीं देखी होगी किसी शिक्षक की ऐसी विदाई, बच्चों के साथ पूरा गांव भी रोया, दिल छू लेने वाली तस्वीरें

25 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Bollywood

अरुण जेटली के रिश्तेदार हैं टीवी के ये दो सितारे, निधन की खबर सुनते ही ऐसी हो गई हालत

25 अगस्त 2019

arun jaitley, ridhi dogra, akshay dogra
रिद्धि डोगरा, अक्षय डोगरा
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Bollywood

अरुण जेटली के रिश्तेदार हैं टीवी के ये दो सितारे, निधन की खबर सुनते ही ऐसी हो गई हालत

25 अगस्त 2019

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
Chandigarh

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी बोले- पाक के होंगे चार टुकड़े, ऐसे पीओके पर कब्जा करे भारत

25 अगस्त 2019

Cricket News

विंडीज के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में कोहली ने रचा इतिहास, मैच में बने छह बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स

26 अगस्त 2019

virat kohli
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

विंडीज के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में कोहली ने रचा इतिहास, मैच में बने छह बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स

26 अगस्त 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
विज्ञापन
noor mohammad bijbehara stone pelting stone pelting in kashmir
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

संजय दत्त
Bollywood

10 साल बाद राजनीति में फिर कदम रखेंगे संजय दत्त, महाराष्ट्र सरकार के मंत्री ने किया दावा

26 अगस्त 2019

Bio diversity park
Varanasi

उत्तर प्रदेश के 16 जिलों में बनेगा जैव विविधता पार्क, पर्यटन को मिलेगा बढ़ावा

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
चाकू से कान काटा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

बरेली में गुस्साये दामाद ने चबाई सास की नाक, चाकू से काट दिया कान

26 अगस्त 2019

Suniel Shetty
Bollywood

बेटी की फिल्म में दखलअंदाजी के आरोप पर बोले सुनील शेट्टी, कहा- ये बात कोई प्रोड्यूसर नहीं...

26 अगस्त 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः बिना टैग वाले वाहन चालकों को सात दिन की राहत

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
पासपोर्ट
Aligarh

मुस्लिम महिला ने हिंदू महिला के नाम से बनवाया पासपोर्ट, इस तरह पकड़ी गई

26 अगस्त 2019

prabhas
Bollywood

कपिल के शो में प्रभास ने किया 5 हजार से ज्यादा लव प्रपोजल मिलने का खुलासा, बोले- मैंने इसे कभी..

26 अगस्त 2019

karkardooma court
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कुपोषण से बच्ची की मौत पर पिता और दादी को छह माह कैद

26 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Literature

अंतर्ध्वनि : मैं एक कलात्मक कृति होना चाहता हूं, कम से कम अपनी आत्मा में

26 अगस्त 2019

Noida Authority
Lucknow

नोएडा को 2020 तक इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों के लिए आदर्श नगर बनाने की तैयारी

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

assembly election in jammu kashmir after delimitation in state and improve of conditions in kashmir
Jammu

घाटी में हालात सुधरने और विधानसभा सीटों के परिसीमन के बाद ही जम्मू-कश्मीर में चुनाव संभव

31 अक्टूबर से केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बनने जा रहे जम्मू-कश्मीर में इस साल विधानसभा चुनाव होने के आसार कम ही है। केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से पारित हुए जम्मू-कश्मीर पुनर्गठन बिल के तहत भी जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा की 107 सीटें होंगी।

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
राहुल गांधी और विपक्षी दल के नेता श्रीनगर से दिल्ली लौटाए गए
Jammu

श्रीनगर से दिल्ली लौटाए गए राहुल और अन्य नेता, केंद्र सरकार पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

24 अगस्त 2019

श्रीनगर के हालात
Jammu

कश्मीर के हालात पर राज्यपाल मलिक बोले- दस से पंद्रह दिनों में बदल जाएगी लोगों की राय

25 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल मलिक बोले, घाटी में संचार ठप होने से कई जानें बचीं हैं

25 अगस्त 2019

भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सैन्य बटालियन में कैंटीन चलाने वाले दो युवकों का निकला पाक कनेक्शन, गिरफ्तार

24 अगस्त 2019

एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश
Jammu

एमआई-17 हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैशः वायुसेना के पांच अधिकारियों को पाया गया दोषी

23 अगस्त 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला व महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

कश्मीर: उमर और महबूबा की अभी नहीं होगी रिहाई, रहेंगे नजरबंद, ऐसे तय की जाएगी तारीख

23 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः जारी रहेगी आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई, नियंत्रण में सुरक्षा स्थिति- डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह

25 अगस्त 2019

krishna janmashtami jammu kashmir
Jammu

भाईचारे की मिसाल: बड़गाम जिले में कश्मीरी पंडितों और मुसलमानों ने एक साथ मनाई जन्माष्टमी

25 अगस्त 2019

mufti mohammed sayeed daughter rubaiya kidnapping case, JKLF chief yasin malik
Jammu

पूर्व गृह मंत्री मुफ्ती की बेटी के अपहरण मामले में यासीन मलिक की होगी 11 सितंबर को कोर्ट में पेशी

22 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

UAE ने पीएम मोदी को 'ऑर्डर ऑफ जायद' से नवाजा, बौखलाए पाकिस्तानी ट्विटर पर#ShameOnUAE चला रहे

यूएई द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को अपने सर्वोच्च सम्मान से सम्मानित किया जाना पाकिस्तान को रास नहीं आ रहा देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

25 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:22

लैक्मे फैशन वीक 2019: आयुष्मान खुराना, दिशा पाटनी और अनन्या पांडे ने रैंप पर बिखेरा जलवा

25 अगस्त 2019

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी 2:23

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का पाक पर हमला, कही ये बड़ी बात

25 अगस्त 2019

पीवी सिंधु 1:30

वर्ल्ड बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप 2019: गोल्ड जीतकर पीवी सिंधु ने रचा इतिहास

25 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:07

आबिद सुरती की ये किताब खोलेगी अंडरवर्ल्ड की असली कहानी

25 अगस्त 2019

Related

राहुल गांधी
Jammu

श्रीनगर से वापस भेजे गए राहुल गांधी सहित सभी विपक्षी नेता, एयरपोर्ट पर जमकर हुआ हंगामा, देखिए तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2019

सैयद अली शाह गिलानी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में इंटरनेट बंद होने पर भी गिलानी ने किए कई ट्वीट, बीएसएनएल के दो अधिकारी सस्पेंड

19 अगस्त 2019

शहीद जवान रवि रंजन कुमार सिंह
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पाकिस्तान ने फिर किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन, एक जवान शहीद, चार घायल

20 अगस्त 2019

शुभम के नाबाद शतक के दम पर जीता केसी स्पोर्ट्स क्लब
Jammu

शुभम के नाबाद शतक के दम पर जीता केसी स्पोर्ट्स क्लब, विशाल क्रिकेट क्लब पर 10 विकेट से जीत की दर्ज

25 अगस्त 2019

शहीद जवान राजीव थापा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बौखलाए पड़ोसी की ना'पाक' हरकत, नौशेरा सेक्टर में संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन, एक जवान शहीद

23 अगस्त 2019

ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अब उठी एसआरओ 492 को खत्म करने की मांग, जानिए इसके बारे में कुछ विशेष बातें

23 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited