जम्मू-कश्मीर: हिरासत में लिए गए पीडीपी के कई नेता, जमीन कानून के विरोध में रैली निकालने की थी योजना

रैली के आयोजन की सूचना पर पहले से ही पुलिस पीडीपी कार्यलय के बाहर तैनात थी। जैसे ही बड़े नेताओं के पहुंचने का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ, पुलिस ने उन्हें हिरासत में ले लिया।
J&K: PDP workers protest in Srinagar against new land laws & ongoing NIA raids at 6 NGOs & trusts in Kashmir— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020
Pictures of PDP workers being detained during a protest near Sports Complex in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/OXoV6W4yHa
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.