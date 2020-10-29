शहर चुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर: हिरासत में लिए गए पीडीपी के कई नेता, जमीन कानून के विरोध में रैली निकालने की थी योजना

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Thu, 29 Oct 2020 12:52 PM IST
हिरासत में लिए गए पीडीपी नेता
हिरासत में लिए गए पीडीपी नेता - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में जमीन संबंधित नए कानून के खिलाफ पिपुल्स डेमोक्रैटिक पार्टी (पीडीपी) ने विरोध रैली निकाली थी। श्रीनगर स्थित पार्टी मुख्यालय से प्रेस एंक्लेव तक जाने वाली इस रैली को प्रशासन ने शुरू होने से पहले ही खत्म कर दिया और राज्यसभा सदस्य खुर्शिद आलम सहित कई पीडीपी नेताओं को हिरासत में ले लिया है।
रैली के आयोजन की सूचना पर पहले से ही पुलिस पीडीपी कार्यलय के बाहर तैनात थी। जैसे ही बड़े नेताओं के पहुंचने का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ, पुलिस ने उन्हें हिरासत में ले लिया।

वहां मौजूद लोगों ने बताया कि वाहिद पारा, सुहैल बुखारी, रऊफ भट और मोहित भान समेत अन्य कई लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है।
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir जम्मू jammu kashmir news jammu kashmir top news new land law

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

