Samba(J&K): Neeru Sambyal, wife of army personnel Ravinder Sambyal(who lost his life in 2015) joins army,says 'Was depressed after his death, but my daughter was my motivation&so I decided to join army& today I am a lieutenant. You really have to be mentally strong to be in army' pic.twitter.com/rfxW8bujIZ— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली बीजेपी अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर राफेल सौदे मुद्दे पर कांग्रेस को हमला बोला है। मनोज तिवारी ने कहा है अगर वो राजीव गांधी और सोनिया गांधी के बेटे नहीं होते तो कोई उन्हें चालीस हजार की भी नौकरी नहीं देता।
23 सितंबर 2018