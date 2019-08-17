शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   National tribal festival begins in Leh laddakh, aadi mahotsav leh jammu kashmir,trifed

लेहः आदि महोत्सव में पहुंचे अर्जुन मुंडा, आदिवासियों के लिए सरकार ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 17 Aug 2019 12:05 PM IST
केंद्रीय जनजातीय कार्य मंत्री अर्जुन मुंडा
केंद्रीय जनजातीय कार्य मंत्री अर्जुन मुंडा
जम्मू-कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटते ही लद्दाखी आदिवासियों को उद्यमी बनाने के लिए केंद्र सरकार लेह-लद्दाख पहुंच रही है। केंद्रीय जनजातीय कार्य मंत्री अर्जुन मुंडा महोत्सव के शुभारंभ कार्यक्रम में पहुंच चुके हैं। साथ ही केंद्रीय जनजातीय कार्य राज्य मंत्री रेणुका सिंह और ट्राइफेड के अध्यक्ष आरसी मीणा भी मौजूद रहेंगे। इसके लिए केंद्रीय जनजातीय कार्य मंत्रालय लेह के पोलो मैदान में नौ दिवसीय जनजातीय पर्व, आदि महोत्सव का आयोजन कर रहा है। 17 से 25 अगस्त तक होने वाले इस कार्यक्रम में 20 राज्यों के 160 आदिवासी कारीगर भी पहुंच रहे हैं।
 इस आयोजन के जरिए लद्दाख क्षेत्र में रहने वाले 70 फीसदी से ज्यादा आदिवासियों को देश ही नहीं दुनिया के बाजार में पहुंचने का मौका मिलेगा। इनका अन्य हिस्सों के प्रशिक्षित कारीगरों से परिचय होगा और वह उद्यमी बनने का गुर भी सीखेंगें। फिलहाल लद्दाखी आदिवासी काम जानते हुए भी मजदूर सरीखा काम करते हैं और उनके मेहनताने का अधिकांश हिस्सा बिचौलिये खा जाते हैं।
tribal cooperative marketing development federatio aadi mahotsav managing director of trifed praveer krishna ministry of tribal affairs tribal cooperative marketing development trifed tribal economy in ladakh tribal affairs ministry bharatiya janata party (bjp) jammu kashmir अमित शाह भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) जम्मू कश्मीर
