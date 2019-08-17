लेहः आदि महोत्सव में पहुंचे अर्जुन मुंडा, आदिवासियों के लिए सरकार ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

Arjun Munda, Union Min for Tribal Affairs on National Tribal Festival 'Aadi Mahotsav' that begins in Leh today: Through this festival artisans of this region will be given an exposure on how to market their products internationally. It'll also provide more opportunities to them. pic.twitter.com/nFJgq3nYZf— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पाकिस्तानी सेना की नापाक हरकत का जवाब देते हुए सेना ने उसके 12 सैनिकों को मार गिराया। कई पाकिस्तानी चौकियों के भी तबाह होने की खबर है। स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर सीमापार से कृष्णा घाटी सेक्टर में सेना की चौकियों और रिहायशी इलाकों को निशाना बनाया गया।
16 अगस्त 2019