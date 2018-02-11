अपना शहर चुनें

सुंजवां हमलाः सेना के कैंप पर पहुंची NIA टीम, जवानों से स्थिति के बारे में ली जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 06:30 PM IST
National Investigation Agency team at Sunjwan Army Camp at Jammu
NIA - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू के सुंजवां स्थित सेना के कैंप पर हुए आतंकी हमले की जांच के लिए नेशनल इन्वेस्टिगेशन एजेंसी (एनआईए) घटनास्थल पर पहुंच चुकी है। एनआईए की टीम ने जवानों से आतंकी हमले से जुड़ी जानकारियां हासिल की।

बताया जा रहा है कि एनआईए हमले की जांच में रोहिंग्य एंगल को काफी गंभीरता से ले रही है। इस पूरे मामले में उनसे भी पूछताछ हो सकती है। जम्मू कश्मीर विधानसभा के स्पीकर कविंद्र गुप्ता ने भी आतंकियों का रोहिंग्य से कनेक्शन होने की आशंका जताई थी।

गौरतलब है कि 38 घंटे बाद भी सेना और आंतकियों में मुठभेड़ अभी जारी है जिस कारण से एनआईए की टीम अंदर नहीं जा पाई। सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत ने भी आज आतंकी हमले वाले कैंप का हवाई दौरा किया था। 
 

