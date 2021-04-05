बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   National flag flutters at the top of Sher i Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Srinagar

बदलते कश्मीर की तस्वीर: गवाह हैं घाटी की सरकारी इमारतें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Mon, 05 Apr 2021 07:21 PM IST
विज्ञापन
एसकेआईएमएस में फहराया गया तिरंगा
एसकेआईएमएस में फहराया गया तिरंगा - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद घाटी के हालात तेजी से बदले हैं। इसकी गवाह घाटी की सरकारी इमारतें हैं। इसी क्रम में श्रीनगर के शेर-ए-कश्मीर इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज की इमारत पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया गया। ज्ञात हो कि संभागीय आयुक्त कश्मीर ने 25 मार्च को एक आदेश जारी किया था सभी सरकारी भवनों में उपयुक्त तरीके से ऊंचाई पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराना सुनिश्चित किया जाए। इस आदेश के बाद घाटी सहित पूरे प्रदेश में सरकारी इमारतों पर तिरंगा स्थापित किया जा रहा है।
विज्ञापन


ये भी पढ़ें- नक्सली हमला: 'अभिनंदन की तरह मेरे पति को छुड़ा लाओ' लापता कमांडो की पत्नी की रुला देने वाली विनती    


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir national flag skims srinagar
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बिहार बोर्ड 10th रिजल्ट लाइव अपडेट
Education

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result: 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, सिमुलतला विद्यालय की पूजा कुमारी ने किया टॉप

5 अप्रैल 2021

उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना
Lucknow

कोरोना संकट: यूपी के सभी जिलों में धारा 144 लागू, एक जगह पांच से ज्यादा लोगों के जुटने पर रोक

5 अप्रैल 2021

मुख्तार अंसारी
Chandigarh

आज नहीं होगी मुख्तार की घर वापसी : 900 किमी का सफर कर रोपड़ पहुंचेगी यूपी पुलिस, ये है वजह

5 अप्रैल 2021

guru ka rashi parivartan
Predictions

ज्योतिष: 06 अप्रैल के बाद इन पांच राशियों की चमकेगी किस्मत, इस ग्रह की वजह से बुलंदी पर होंगे सितारे

5 अप्रैल 2021

कोबरा कमांडो के परिजन
Jammu

नक्सली हमला: 'किसी भी तरह मेरे पति को छुड़ा लाओ' लापता कमांडो की पत्नी की रुला देने वाली विनती

5 अप्रैल 2021

नक्सलियों का सामना करते शहीद हुए बहादुर सुरक्षाकर्मियों को जगदलपुर में श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

नक्सल मुठभेड़: अनुभवी 'सीआरपीएफ' कमांडर क्यों किए जाते हैं नजरअंदाज, गोपनीय रिपोर्ट से लेकर प्रमोशन तक हैं कई सवाल

5 अप्रैल 2021

Rafale Deal
World

दावा: राफेल सौदे में हुआ भ्रष्टाचार, दसॉल्ट ने भारतीय बिचौलिये को दिए करोड़ों रुपये

5 अप्रैल 2021

daksha murder case
Noida

दक्ष हत्याकांड : मां के आंसू देख हर आंख नम, बोली- आज तो अंधेरा हो गया, मेरे मासूम का क्या था कसूर

5 अप्रैल 2021

पंजाब से मुख्तार अंसारी की विदाई आज
Chandigarh

पंजाब से मुख्तार की विदाई : सड़क मार्ग से होगी विधायक की रवानगी, रास्ते पर यूपी-पंजाब पुलिस ने साधी चुप्पी  

5 अप्रैल 2021

मोईन अली
Cricket News

मोईन अली ने जर्सी पर शराब का लोगो लगाने से किया था इनकार, अब CSK ने लिया यह फैसला

5 अप्रैल 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X