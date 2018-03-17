शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Militants attack on vehicle of ssp shopian near hajipora shopian

जम्मू-कश्मीरः SSP शोपियां पर आतंकियों ने किया जानलेवा हमला, बाल-बाल बचे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 12:44 PM IST
एसएसपी का क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन
एसएसपी का क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन - फोटो : ANI
घाटी में आतंकियों ने एक बार फिर से सुरक्षाबलों को अपना निशाना बनाया है। आतंकियों ने इस बार दक्षिण कश्मीर के शोपियां जिले के एसएसपी पर जानलेवा हमला करने के मंसूबे से उनकी गाड़ी पर गोलीबारी की। हालांकि इस गोलीबारी में कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ। 
जानकारी के मुताबिक शनिवार सुबह आतंकियों ने शोपियां के हाजीपोरा इलाके में एसएसपी शोपियां एएस दिनकर के काफिले पर अचानक गोलीबारी कर दी। फायरिंग के बाद मौके पर मौजूद जवान सतर्क हो गए और ताबड़तोड़ जवाबी कार्रवाई की। 

गोलीबारी के बाद आतंकी मौके से फरार होने में कामयाब हो गए। गनीमत रही कि गाड़ी बुलेट प्रूफ थी। इसलिए कोई जानी नुकसान नहीं हुआ। हालांकि गाड़ी पर गोलियों के निशान साफ तौर से देखे जा सकते हैं। 

इसके अलावा गाड़ी के कांच पर भी दरार आ गई है। मौके पर सुरक्षाबलों ने पहुंच कर पूरे इलाके को घेर लिया और आतंकियों की तलाश शूरू कर दी है। एसएसपी पर आतंकी हमले के बाद से पूरे प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया है। 

राज्य पुलिस के तमाम आलाधिकारी हरकत में आ गए और घटना की जांच में जुट गए हैं। हालांकि अब तक आतंकियों का कोई सुराग नहीं मिल पाया है। 
ssp attack shopian hajipora attack shopian terror attack

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

irfan khan
Fitness

न्यूरो एंडोक्राइन ट्यूमर से जूझ रहे हैं एक्टर इरफान खान, जानिए क्या है यह बीमारी

17 मार्च 2018

kapil sharma
Television

कपिल शर्मा के शो पर इस वजह से आना चाहते हैं अजय देवगन, ट्वीट कर खोला राज

17 मार्च 2018

Mira Shahid
Bollywood

दूसरा बच्चा प्लान कर रहे हैं शाहिद और मीरा, इन तस्वीरों से अटकलें तेज

17 मार्च 2018

shraddha kapoor
Bollywood

VIDEO: श्रद्धा कपूर को आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ कि स्कूटी पर मुंह छुपाकर निकलना पड़ा

17 मार्च 2018

सुनील ग्रोवर
Television

एक बार फिर कपिल शर्मा ने दुखाया सुनील ग्रोवर का दिल, नए शो से जुड़ा है मामला

17 मार्च 2018

man using perfume
Fitness

अगर आपके पति को भी है परफ्यूम लगाने का शौक तो एक बार यह खबर जरूर पढ़ें

17 मार्च 2018

karan johar
Bollywood

बचपन में दोस्तों की इस हरकत से परेशान हो गए थे करण जौहर, अब बयां किया दर्द

17 मार्च 2018

sleeping on stomach
Fitness

अगर आप भी सोते हैं इस पोजिशन में तो हो जाएं सावधान, कहीं बाद में पछताना न पड़े

17 मार्च 2018

Rekha
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या की 'रेखा मां' ने लिखा ऐसा खत, पढ़कर अमिताभ बच्चन भी हो जाएंगे भावुक

17 मार्च 2018

इरफान खान
Bollywood

इरफान खान के खुलासे के बाद आया डॉक्टर का बयान, जानें कितनी खतरनाक है उनकी बीमारी

17 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Nitin Gadkari
Madhya Pradesh

नितिन गडकरी बोले- पीने के काबिल बनाएंगे समुद्र का पानी, कीमत होगी 5 पैसा प्रति लीटर

केंद्रीय जल संसाधन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने शुक्रवार को पेयजल की समस्या दूर करने के बारे में बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि देश को बहुत जल्द 5 पैसे प्रति लीटर में समुद्र से पेयजल मिलेगा।

17 मार्च 2018

lalu prasad yadav
National

लालू यादव चारा घोटाला मामले पर फिर टली सुनवाई, अब 19 को आएगा फैसला   

17 मार्च 2018

three lecturer transfer from chamba college to Pangi
Shimla

700 छात्रों को पढ़ा रहे तीन लेक्चरर एक छात्र के लिए ट्रांसफर

17 मार्च 2018

सुशील कुमार मोदी
Bihar

मोदी चौक की वजह से नहीं बल्कि भूमि विवाद में हुई BJP कार्यकर्ता के पिता की हत्या: सुशील मोदी

17 मार्च 2018

amanatullah khan and prakash jarwal
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मारपीट मामलाः अमानतुल्लाह और जरवाल को पुलिस ने भेजा समन, आज होगी पूछताछ

17 मार्च 2018

ओम प्रकाश राजभर
Lucknow

गोरखपुर और फूलपुर में बीजेपी की हार पर योगी के मंत्री ने ही उठाया सवाल

17 मार्च 2018

त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

देहरादून के परेड ग्राउंड में मनाया जाएगा सरकार के एक साल पूरा होने का जश्न

17 मार्च 2018

सपा कार्यालय के बाहर लगा पोस्टर
Lucknow

अब एक ही पोस्टर में नजर आने लगे माया और अखिलेश, गठबंधन की संभावनाएं हुई तेज

16 मार्च 2018

Terrorist
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः जानें आखिर क्यों हिजबुल ने दी ब्यूटीपार्लरों को बंद करने की धमकी

17 मार्च 2018

Lalu praise Chandra Babu Naidu and urges Nitish Kumar to do like tdp
Jharkhand

जेल के भीतर से लालू ने नीतीश की जगाई अंतरात्मा, कहा- आंध्र प्रदेश से कुछ सीखिए

16 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

J&K: कठुआ में हालात तनावपूर्ण, जानिए किस वजह से पुलिस को करना पड़ा लाठीचार्ज

गुरुवार को जम्मू के कठुआ में आसिफा रेप केस में हुई गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर रहे हिंदू एकता मंच के कार्यकर्ताओं पर जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज कर दिया। दरअसल प्रदर्शनकारी इस मामले में सीबीआई जांच की मांग कर रहे थे।

9 मार्च 2018

फारुख अब्दुल्लाह 3:24

जिन्ना नहीं नेहरू-पटेल की वजह से हुआ भारत का बंटवारा: फारूक अब्दुल्ला

4 मार्च 2018

cross border firing 0:55

VIDEO: उड़ी सेक्टर में जारी पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी, पलायन को मजबूर ग्रामीण

23 फरवरी 2018

जम्मू कश्मीर 0:46

सुंजवां हमले में शहीद जवान को आखिरी विदाई देने उमड़े लोग

14 फरवरी 2018

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक 4:22

45 दिन में शहीद हुए 25 जवान, अब यही बचा है आखिरी चारा

13 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.