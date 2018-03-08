शहर चुनें

J&K: देश में मूर्ति तोड़े जाने के सिलसिले पर भड़की सीएम महबूबा, कहीं ये बड़ी बात

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 08:42 PM IST
mehbooba mufti says this new trend of destroying statues across the country
सीएम महबूबा मुफ्ती - फोटो : ANI
रियासत की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने देश में चल रही मूर्ति तोड़ने के घटनाओं की निंदा की है। उन्होंने कहा कि देश में स्थापित मूर्तियों को विखांडित करना केवल गुंडागर्दी और अराजकता है। इस तरह की घटनाओं पर रोक लगनी चाहिए।
इसके साथ ही दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि इस प्रकार की घटनाओं ने भारत की एकता पर चोट पहुंचाई है। गौरतलब है कि त्रिपुरा और देश के अन्य राज्यों में पिछले कुछ दिनों में असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा महापुरुषों की मूर्तियों के साथ तोड़फोड़ की कई घटनाएं सामने आई हैं।

देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी इन घटनाओं को गंभीरता से लेते हुए गृह मंत्रालय को उचित कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। त्रिपुरा के विधानसभा चुनाव में भारतीय जनता पार्टी की ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद तोड़-फोड़ और मारपीट की खबरें आई।

सरकार के गठन से पहले वामपंथी स्मारकों को गिराया जा रहा है। त्रिपुरा के बेलोनिया सब डिविजन में रूसी क्रांति के नायक व्लादिमीर लेनिन की मूर्ति को गिराया गया। इसका वीडियो भी सामने आया है। जहां बुलडोजर की मदद से मूर्ति को गिराया जा रहा है।


