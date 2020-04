महबूबा मुफ्ती के ट्वीट को रिट्वीट कर उमर ने सरकार से कही ये बात, फिर लोगों ने दी नसीहत

14 girls from Kashmir are stuck in Amritsar since a month. They’ve finished quarantine & are desperate to return home.If J&K residents were airlifted from Mumbai, why can’t J&K admin simply arrange a bus for them? Request @PMOIndia @sahuajeet @kansalrohit69 to help pic.twitter.com/rU1LcE0hLk

J&K has a 9 seater Beechcraft aircraft that isn’t doing much these days. Why can’t this plane make two sorties to Amritsar to fly these girls back home? The whole exercise will be completed in a matter of a few hours with support from @capt_amarinder Sahib. https://t.co/MS7cMvtpNa