जामिया की घटना पर महबूबा मुफ्ती का तंज, कहा- लगता है लोकतंत्र अब भीड़तंत्र में बदल गया

As we remember Gandhiji on the sombre occasion of his death anniversary, India’s transition from democracy to a mobocracy seems complete. https://t.co/yu1I6Qwe2Z— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 30, 2020
Interesting that certain media channels are referring to culprit named Gopal as ‘shooter’. He’d be a certified terrorist only if his name was Ghazi or Ghazanfar.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 30, 2020
केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल (सीआरपीएफ) के एक जवान ने गुरुवार को दक्षिण कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले में अपनी सर्विस राइफल से खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली।
30 जनवरी 2020