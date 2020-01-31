शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › Mehbooba Mufti's taunt on Jamia incident It seems democracy has now turned into mob

जामिया की घटना पर महबूबा मुफ्ती का तंज, कहा- लगता है लोकतंत्र अब भीड़तंत्र में बदल गया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 10:27 AM IST
महबूबा मुफ्ती
महबूबा मुफ्ती
जामिया मिलिया विश्वविद्यालय के बाहर गुरुवार को हुई फायरिंग की घटना पर विवादित ट्वीट करते हुए पीडीपी अध्यक्ष व पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती की ओर कहा गया है कि इस घटना से ऐसा लगता है कि भारत का लोकतंत्र अब भीड़तंत्र में बदल गया है।
महबूबा के ट्विटर हैंडल पर एक ट्वीट में लिखा गया, जैसा कि हम गांधी जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि के मौके पर याद करते हैं। आज इस अवसर पर ऐसा लगता है कि भारत में लोकतंत्र से भीड़तंत्र का बदलाव पूरा हो गया। एक अन्य ट्वीट में विभिन्न न्यूज चैनलों के इस प्रकरण पर कवरेज को लेकर लिखा है कि यह दिलचस्प है कि कुछ मीडिया चैनल गोपाल नाम के अपराधी को शूटर कह रहे हैं।



इसके आगे लिखा कि यदि गोली चलाने वाले का नाम गाजी या गजनफर होता तो वह घोषित आतंकवादी होता। मालूम हो कि महबूबा मुफ्ती की बेटी इल्तिजा मुफ्ती पिछले वर्ष 5 अगस्त से अपनी मां के ट्विटर हैंडल का संचालन कर रही हैं।
jamia incident democracy mehbooba mufti
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

