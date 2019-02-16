Jammu & Kashmir: One Army officer has lost his life in an explosion in the Rajouri sector along the Line of Control. Nature of explosion being ascertained; More details awaited pic.twitter.com/UKQtY7F38S— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019
पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ के काफिले पर हमले के बाद जम्मू के हालात में शनिवार को भी कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ है। जानीपुर में कश्मीरी छात्रों द्वारा पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाने के बाद माहौल और बिगड़ गया है।
16 फरवरी 2019