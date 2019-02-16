शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   major martyred in IED blast in Naushera

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजौरी के नौशेरा में आईईडी ब्लास्ट, एक मेजर शहीद, दो जवान घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 05:35 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए हमले को अभी पूरे दो दिन भी नहीं बीते थे कि रजौरी के नौशेरा में आतंकियों ने एक और हमले को अंजाम दिया है। इस बार नौशेरा के लाम झांगड़ में आईईडी ब्लास्ट किया गया है। इसमें आर्मी का एक मेजर शहीद हो गया है। 

सूचना मिल रही है कि यह एक बैट हमला था, पाकिस्तानी सेना और आतंकी मिलकर भारतीय सीमा के अंदर आए और उन्होंने आईडी प्लांट कर दिया। पाकिस्तानी की इस घटना की जानकारी जब भारतीय सेना को लगी तो वहां सर्च ऑपरेशन किया गया। इसी दौरान ब्लास्ट हुआ और इंजीनियरिंग कोर के मेजर शहीद हो गए साथ ही दो जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। 


 

ied blast pulwama attack major martyr
