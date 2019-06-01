शहर चुनें

Mahbooba Mufti congratulates Nirmala Sitharaman

देश की पहली महिला वित्तमंत्री बनने पर निर्मला सीतारमण को महबूबा मुफ्ती की बधाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 03:14 AM IST
महबूबा मुफ्ती
महबूबा मुफ्ती
ख़बर सुनें
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने देश की पहली महिला वित्तमंत्री बनने पर निर्मला सीतारमण को बधाई दी है। पीडीपी प्रमुख ने ट्वीट किया कि वित्तमंत्री के रूप में नई भूमिका के लिए सीतारमण को मुबारकबाद। इस महत्वपूर्ण मंत्रालय की जिम्मेदारी संभालने वाली पहली महिला ने सभी तरह से यह अवरोधक हटाया है।
mahbooba mufti congratulate nirmala sitharaman
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

