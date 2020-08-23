शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met Ajay Pandita's family, assured all possible help

अजय पंडिता के परिजनों से उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने की मुलाकात, हर संभव मदद का दिया आश्वासन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 23 Aug 2020 06:14 PM IST
विज्ञापन
अजय पंडिता के परिजनों से बातचीत करते उपराज्यपाल
अजय पंडिता के परिजनों से बातचीत करते उपराज्यपाल - फोटो : @diprjk

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने आतंकी हमले में मारे गए सरपंच अजय पंडिता भारती के परिवार के सदस्यों से रविवार को मुलाकात की। इस दौरान उपराज्यपाल सिन्हा उनको सरकार की ओर से हर संभव सहायता का आश्वासन दिया। बता दें कि आठ जून को दक्षिणी कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले में आतंकियों ने सरपंच अजय पंडिता की घर के पास गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी।
 
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO 2020: सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना ऐसे होगा पूरा, Safalta.com के संग करें तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
manoj sinha ajay pandita jammu and kashmir

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Covishield Vaccine
Health & Fitness

Corona Vaccine: कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की उपलब्धता को लेकर सीरम इंडिया ने कही ये बड़ी बात

23 अगस्त 2020

बच्ची का फाइल फोटो और उसकी मां
Agra

'भूख से बेटी की मौत, तब घर पहुंचा सरकारी राशन', दिल को झकझोर देगी गरीब मां की कहानी

23 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
Coronavirus Pandemic Era
Health & Fitness

WHO को उम्मीद, इतने दिन में खत्म हो सकती है कोरोना महामारी

23 अगस्त 2020

अबू यूसुफ और उसके परिजन
Lucknow

यूसुफ की आतंकी गतिविधियों के बारे में पहले से जानते थे परिजन, अब लगा रहे माफी की गुहार

23 अगस्त 2020

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

सुशांत के अंतिम संस्कार के वक्त सिद्धार्थ पिठानी के चेहरे पर नहीं था दुख, सुशांत के चचेरे भाई का खुलासा

23 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
साप्ताहिक राशिफल (24 से 30 अगस्त)
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (24 से 30 अगस्त): जानें इस सप्ताह क्या कहते हैं आपके सितारे

23 अगस्त 2020

isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
Delhi NCR

आईएस आतंकी यूसुफ का बड़ा खुलासा, पहली बार यूपी की इस जगह पर किया था धमाका

23 अगस्त 2020

क्या होता है लोन वुल्फ हमला
Delhi NCR

क्या होता है लोन वुल्फ हमला, आतंकी यूसुफ ने किया खुलासा, दिल्ली को इसी तरीके से दहलाने की थी योजना

23 अगस्त 2020

isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
Delhi NCR

आईएस आतंकी यूसुफ परिवार के साथ बसना चाहता था इस देश, ड्रोन हमले के बाद फेल हुआ प्लान, और...

23 अगस्त 2020

विदेशी निवेश (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

भारत-चीन के रिश्ते बिगड़े तो ऑटो, कॉस्मेटिक समेत हर क्षेत्र में आएगी बड़ी आर्थिक सुनामी

23 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited