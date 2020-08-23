अजय पंडिता के परिजनों से उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने की मुलाकात, हर संभव मदद का दिया आश्वासन

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha meets family members of the deceased Sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti who was killed by militants; expresses sympathies, assures all possible assistance from the Govt.@manojsinha_ pic.twitter.com/T2kSjF26k5— DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) August 23, 2020
