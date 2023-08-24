Amarnath Yatra: श्रीनगर में पारंपरिक छड़ी-पूजन में शामिल हुए उपराज्यपाल, शांति और समृद्धि के लिए प्रार्थना की

Follow Us

जम्मू-कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने गुरुवार को श्रीनगर के लाल चौक स्थित दशनामी अखाड़े में पारंपरिक 'छड़ी-पूजन' में भाग लिया। छड़ी मुबारक 26 अगस्त को दक्षिण कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले में 13,500 फीट की ऊंचाई पर स्थित पवित्र अमरनाथ गुफा के लिए रवाना होगी।

