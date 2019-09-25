शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ में सीमा पर हुआ माइन ब्लास्ट, स्थानीय निवासी हुआ घायल, सेना हाई अलर्ट पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुंछ Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 03:20 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ जिले में माइन ब्लास्ट हुआ है। इस ब्लास्ट में एक स्थानीय निवासी गंभीर रूप से घायल हुआ है। जिसे इलाज के लिए स्थानीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
सैन्य अधिकारियों ने बताया कि बुधवार दोपहर सीमा के निकट पुंछ की मंडी तहसील निवासी मो. अकबर लैंड माइन की चपेट में आ गए। उन्हें इलाज के लिए स्थानीय अस्पातल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इस ब्लास्ट की जांच के लिए सेना और पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम जुटी हुई है।
