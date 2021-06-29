बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   JKBOSE Summer Zone Jammu 10th Exam Result lg manoj sinha congratulate girls for outnumbering boys

जम्मू समर जोन परीक्षा परिणाम: दसवीं में बेटियों ने मारी बाजी, उप-राज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने दी बधाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Tue, 29 Jun 2021 01:04 PM IST

सार

जम्मू में समर जोन की 10वीं की परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया गया है। इस बार बेटियों ने बाजी मारी है। इसके लिए उप-राज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने उन्हें बधाई दी है।
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

जम्मू संभाग के समर जोन के जेकेबीओएसई द्वारा मंगलवार को 10वीं कक्षा का परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित कर दिया गया है। ग्रेडिंग सिस्टम की वजह से इस बार टॉपर का पता नहीं लग पाएगा। परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित होने के बाद प्रदेश के उप-राज्यपाल ने कहा कि परिणामों में लड़कों से आगे निकलने के लिए मैं लड़कियों को बधाई देता हूं। इस साल लड़कों का उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत 75 रहा जबकि 81.02 फीसदी छात्राओं ने परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण की है। सरकारी स्कूलों ने भी पिछले साल के 55.88 प्रतिशत की तुलना में 67.04 फीसदी की सफलता दर के साथ बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है।
विज्ञापन


 


यह भी पढ़ें- आतंक का खात्मा और अपनों की हिफाजत: बुजुर्ग को खरोंच न लगे इसके लिए जान पर खेल गए जांबाज, देखिए तस्वीरें    
यह भी पढ़ें- आतंकी अबरार के खात्मे की कहानी: साजिश के तहत सुरक्षाबलों को ले गया अपने ठिकाने तक, फिर ऐसे हुआ ढेर

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states education jammu jammu and kashmir jkbose result manoj sinha 10th exam result
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सरकारी नौकरी 2021 लाइव
Government Jobs

LIVE: बीएसएफ ने ग्रुप बी व सी के पदों पर निकालीं हैं भर्तियां, यहां देखें अन्य जानकारी

29 जून 2021

जीतन राम मांझी और मुकेश सहनी
Bihar

सियासत: 'गिर जाएगी नीतीश सरकार' पर मुकेश सहनी ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, मांझी ने तो कह दी यह बात

29 जून 2021

मारा गया लश्कर-ए-तैयबा का टॉप कमांडर नदीम अबरार
Jammu

आतंकी अबरार के खात्मे की कहानी: साजिश के तहत सुरक्षाबलों को ले गया अपने ठिकाने तक, फिर ऐसे हुआ ढेर

29 जून 2021

Priya Gill
Bollywood

गुमनाम सितारे: कहां गई 'पहली पहली बार मोहब्बत की है' वाली हीरोइन, इनकी मासूमियत पर फिदा हो गए थे फैंस

29 जून 2021

बालिका बधू कास्ट
Television

स्टार कास्ट: ये हैं 'बालिका वधू' के अहम किरदार, अब कहां हैं 'आनंदी' और 'जग्या', क्या कर रहे हैं भैरो सिंह?

29 जून 2021

जम्मू ड्रोन हमला, सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अब कुंजवानी-रत्नूचक में दिखा ड्रोन, 24 घंटे में दूसरी घटना, अलर्ट पर सभी सैन्य कैंप

29 जून 2021

कोविशील्ड
World

कोरोना वैक्सीन: कोविशील्ड लगवाने वालों को क्यों नहीं मिलेगा ग्रीन पास? यूरोपीय संघ ने बताई ये वजह

29 जून 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

टीकाकरण: गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए कितनी सुरक्षित है कोविड वैक्सीन? सरकार ने जारी की नई गाइडलाइंस

29 जून 2021

आईजीपी कश्मीर विजय कुमार
Jammu

मारा गया आतंकी: लश्कर का टॉप कमांडर अबरार ढेर, सुरक्षाबलों ने कल किया था गिरफ्तार

29 जून 2021

केरल- महिला पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक एनी शिवा
India News

केरल: 18 की उम्र में पति ने छोड़ा, परिजनों ने घर से निकाला, 6 महीने के बच्चे को लेकर नींबू पानी बेचा, आज बनी पुलिस अधिकारी

29 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited