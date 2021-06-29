जम्मू समर जोन परीक्षा परिणाम: दसवीं में बेटियों ने मारी बाजी, उप-राज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने दी बधाई

I congratulate the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class results declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 % whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 29, 2021
