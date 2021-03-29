बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
JK police denys passport updation Mehbooba Mufti tweets 

महबूबा के पासपोर्ट अपडेशन को मंजूरी देने से जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस का इनकार, खुद ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Mon, 29 Mar 2021 03:14 PM IST
महबूबा मुफ्ती
महबूबा मुफ्ती - फोटो : बसित जरगर
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती के पासपोर्ट अपडेशन को मंजूरी देने से जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने इनकार कर दिया है। महबूबा ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया है कि पासपोर्ट कार्यालय ने सीआईडी की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर मेरा पासपोर्ट जारी करने से इनकार कर दिया, क्योंकि यह भारत की सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा है। 
इसके बाद अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने के फैसले पर कटाक्ष करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि अगस्त 2019 के बाद से कश्मीर की सामान्य स्थिति का स्तर यही है कि पासपोर्ट रखने वाली एक पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री इतने बड़े देश के लिए खतरा है। बता दें कि मुफ्ती के पासपोर्ट की तारीख 31 मई 2019 तक थी, जिसके बाद उन्होंने अपडेट के लिए अपील की थी। 


city & states jammu महबूबा मुफ्ती mehbooba mufti
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

