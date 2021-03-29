महबूबा के पासपोर्ट अपडेशन को मंजूरी देने से जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस का इनकार, खुद ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation. pic.twitter.com/3Z2CfDgmJy— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 29, 2021
