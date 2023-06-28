Notifications

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu News ›   JK Bank digital ATM channels record 52 lac transactions worth Rs 3000 Crore in two days

J&K Bank: महज दो दिन में डिजिटल और एटीएम से 52 लाख ट्रांजेक्शन, 3000 करोड़ रुपये की हुई निकासी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Published by: kumar गुलशन कुमार Updated Wed, 28 Jun 2023 05:28 PM IST
सार

जेएंडके बैंक ने अपने लिए नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। बैंक के डिजिटल और एटीएम चैनलों ने 26 और 27 जून को 3000 करोड़ रुपये की राशि के 52 लाख लेनदेन दर्ज किए हैं।

JK Bank digital ATM channels record 52 lac transactions worth Rs 3000 Crore in two days
j&k bank - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
ईद-उल-अधा से पहले जेएंडके बैंक ने अपने लिए नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। बैंक के डिजिटल और एटीएम चैनलों ने 26 और 27 जून को 3000 करोड़ रुपये की राशि के 52 लाख लेनदेन दर्ज किए हैं।



जेएंडके बैंक के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा कि उन्हें ईद-उल-अधा से पहले अपने लाखों सम्मानित ग्राहकों को सफलतापूर्वक सेवा देने में खुशी महसूस हो रही है। बैंक के डिजिटल और वैकल्पिक चैनलों ने दो दिनों में 52 लाख लेनदेन को सफलतापूर्वक पूरा किया।


यूपीआई के माध्यम से 400 करोड़ रुपये की 23 लाख लेनदेन संसाधित हुईं। वहीं, एमपे के माध्यम से 1530 करोड़ रुपये की 21 लाख लेनदेन दर्ज की गईं। एटीएम से 320 करोड़ रुपये की छह लाख ट्रांजेक्शन हुईं। ई-बैंकिंग से 800 करोड़ रुपये की 2 लाख लेनदेन दर्ज किए गए। इस तरह महज दो दिन में 3000 करोड़ रुपये की राशि के 23 लाख लेनदेन दर्ज किए गए।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

