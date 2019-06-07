शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists have lobbed a grenade at Police Station Sopore, 2 policeman injured

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सोपोर पुलिस स्टेशन पर आतंकियों ने किया ग्रेनेड हमला, दो पुलिसकर्मी घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 03:23 PM IST
आतंकियों ने किया ग्रेनेड अटैक
आतंकियों ने किया ग्रेनेड अटैक - फोटो : फाइल, एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के सोपोर में आतंकियों ने पुलिस थाने पर ग्रेनेड से हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में दो पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए। जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। पूरे इलाके में घेराबंदी कर तलाशी अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।
grenade attack indian army jammu kashmir police grenade attack in sopore
भारतीय सेना
Jammu

पुलवामा: दो भगौड़े एसपीओ समेत चार आतंकी ढेर, भारी मात्रा में हथियार व गोला बारूद बरामद

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पुलवामा जिले के लासिपोरा इलाके में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच जारी मुठभेड़ में चार आतंकियों के मारे जाने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक सुरक्षाबलों ने मुठभेड़ में अब तक चार आतंकियों को मार गिराया है।

7 जून 2019

मंज़ूर अहमद बेग
Jammu

अनंतनाग में ईद की छुट्टी पर घर आए सेना के जवान की आतंकियों ने की हत्या, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

6 जून 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर को रफ्तार देने के लिए जल्द आ सकते हैं शाह, शुरू हो चुकी तैयारी

6 जून 2019

जवान ने पत्थरबाजी में बचाई महिला की जान
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बुजुर्ग महिला को बचाने के लिए पत्थरबाजों के सामने सिपाही बन गया ढाल

6 जून 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा से पहले परिसीमन की घोषणा होगी चुनौतीपूर्ण, कश्मीर में बिगड़ सकते हैं हालात

6 जून 2019

Amit Shah Great Preparation in Kashmir through Delimitation in Kashmir
Jammu

राज्य की सत्ता में कश्मीर का वर्चस्व खत्म करने की तैयारी, परिसीमन से खत्म होगा राजनीतिक असंतुलन

5 जून 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

ईद के दिन आतंकियों ने पुलवामा में की महिला की हत्या, एक अन्य युवक घायल

5 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में सर्विस राइफल लेकर दो एसपीओ फरार, तलाशी अभियान जारी

6 जून 2019

पत्थरबाजी (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

तीन दिन से श्रीनगर में हो रही पत्थरबाजी के बीच राजेश बने आईजी कश्मीर

6 जून 2019

तैयारी
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्राः लंगर समितियों ने यात्रियों की सेवा के लिए कसी कमर, तैयारियां जोरों पर

7 जून 2019

