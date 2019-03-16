जम्मू-कश्मीर : शोपियां में एसपीओ पर हुआ हमला, अस्पताल में खुशबू जान ने तोड़ा दम 

J&K Police: Terrorists today fired on a police woman Khushboo Jan at her village in Vehil area of Shopian district. She sustained critical injuries & was evacuated to hospital where she succumbed. We condemn this gruesome terror act & stand by her family at this critical juncture pic.twitter.com/rcOV4nAdFO— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर के रामबन जिले में एक कार के सड़क से फिसलकर गहरे गड्ढे में गिरने से 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई और अन्य तीन लोग घायल हो गए।
16 मार्च 2019