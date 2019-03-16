शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर : शोपियां में एसपीओ पर हुआ हमला, अस्पताल में खुशबू जान ने तोड़ा दम 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 03:52 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू कश्मीर के शोपियां डिस्ट्रिक्ट से बड़ी खबर मिली हैं। शनिवार को आतंकियों ने शोपियां जिला स्थित वेहिल गांव में एसपीओ खुशबू जान के घर पर जाकर उन्हें गोली मार दी। इसके बाद गंभीर स्थिति में उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया जहां इलाज के दौरान उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया। 
jammu and kashmir woman spo death khushboo jan vehil village shopian jk आतंकवादी आतंकी जम्मू कश्मीर
