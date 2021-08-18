बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu-Kashmir: shell found lying in a drain in Rajori district, investigation underway

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजोरी जिले में नाले में पड़ा मिला शैल, मामले की जांच जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Wed, 18 Aug 2021 02:00 PM IST

सार

लोगों को लगा कि यह शैल किसी आतंकियों ने यहां छोड़ दिया है। जिसके बाद उन्होंने तुरंत पुलिस को सूचित किया।
 
शैल
शैल - फोटो : ani

विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजोरी जिले में चिंगस के सरोल सेक्टर के पास एक नाले में शैल मिला। जिसके बाद इलाके में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल हो गया। वहीं इस मामले की जांच की जा रही है। शैल देखकर लोगों को लगा कि यह शैल किसी आतंकियों ने यहां छोड़ दिया है। जिसके बाद उन्होंने तुरंत पुलिस को सूचित किया।

यह भी पढ़ें- जम्मू-कश्मीर: मुहर्रम के जुलूस में पुलिस ने पत्रकारों के साथ की बदसलूकी, दोषियों पर होगी सख्त कार्रवाई


city & states jammu jammu and kashmir jammu kashmir news rajouri shell
