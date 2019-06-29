शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   jammu kashmir police says mig 21 crash rumour is false airport functioning smoothly

मिग-21 के क्रैश की खबरों से प्रशासन का इंकार, कहा- बंद नहीं है श्रीनगर हवाईअड्डा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 01:17 PM IST
jammu kashmir police says mig 21 crash rumour is false airport functioning smoothly
- फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने शनिवार सुबह से उड़ रही मिग-21 विमान के क्रैश होने की खबरों को कोरी अफवाह बताया है। खबर थी कि शनिवार सुबह बडगाम जिले के नसरुल्लाह गांव में मिग-21 विमान क्रैश हो गया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
पुलिस ने बताया कि, बडगाम में कोई प्लेन क्रैश नहीं हुआ जबकि अन्य सभी फ्लाईट्स अपने तय समय से उड़ रही हैं। यह सब अफवाह है।

बता दें कि सोशल मीडिया पर यह अफवाह उड़ रही थी कि मिग-21 नसरुल्लाह पोरा के पास क्रैश हो गया था। वहीं श्रीनगर एयरपोर्ट के निदेशक ने बताया कि एयरपोर्ट बंद नहीं है। इसका संचालन सुचारू रूप से चल रहा है।

Recommended

Giriraj singh car
Automobiles

जबरदस्त है केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह की कार, 140 किमी का देती है ‘माइलेज’

28 जून 2019

SC Certificate
Lucknow

यूपी : अब ओबीसी की 17 जातियों को जारी हो सकेगा एससी सर्टिफिकेट, शासनादेश जारी

28 जून 2019

Bollywood

पहले तानी बंदूक और फिर सनी लियोनी को मार दी गोली, एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर किया प्रैंक वीडियो

28 जून 2019

सनी लियोनी
sunny leone
Sunny Leone
sunny leone
Bollywood

पहले तानी बंदूक और फिर सनी लियोनी को मार दी गोली, एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर किया प्रैंक वीडियो

28 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल की रेस से बाहर हुई तीन बड़ी टीमें, रोमांचक मोड़ पर पहुंचा World Cup 2019

29 जून 2019

विश्व कप 2019 ट्रॉफी
अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
South Africa vs Pakistan
वेस्टइंडीज
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल की रेस से बाहर हुई तीन बड़ी टीमें, रोमांचक मोड़ पर पहुंचा World Cup 2019

29 जून 2019

धोनी और सरफराज का कैच
Cricket News

धोनी के हैरतअंगेज कैच पर ICC तक हैरान, फैंस से पूछा- सरफराज या माही कौन बेहतर?

28 जून 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन
Lucknow

बादल असमान में और बिग बी लखनऊ में करते रहे लुकाछिपी, पहचान न सके लोग

29 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी पर भी है संकट? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी पर भी है संकट? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
विज्ञापन
mig 21 mig 21 crash jammu kashmir police srinagar airport
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

एस इंद्र कुमार, चेन्नई
India News

सूखे की मार झेल रहे चेन्नई इस 'इंद्र' के पास है पानी का भंडार

29 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Opinion

आरक्षण की बैसाखी और न्यू इंडिया, एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत कैसे बनेगा देश

29 जून 2019

बुलेट ट्रेन (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

बुलेट ट्रेन: जापान से खरीदी जाएंगी 24 ट्रेनें, इनमें से 6 भारत में होंगी असेंबल

29 जून 2019

सबीह खान
Moradabad

एप्पल के शिखर पर पहुंचे मुरादाबाद के सबीह खान, खुशी से झूमा परिवार

29 जून 2019

राम विलास पासवान
India News

राज्यसभा के लिए निर्वाचित हुए राम विलास पासवान

29 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
गांव में हड़कंप
Lucknow

सीतापुरः दो माह की बच्ची को मां ने घर में दफनाया और फूंक डाला आशियाना

29 जून 2019

प्रापर्टी टैक्स
Delhi NCR

31 जुलाई तक संपत्ति कर जमा करवाने पर मिलेगी छूट

29 जून 2019

सड़क दुर्घटना
Delhi NCR

तेज रफ्तार टेम्पो और पानी के टैंकर की भिड़ंत में 3 की मौत, 10 घायल

29 जून 2019

भारत में गर्मी
World

गर्मी से बेहाल हुए अमेरिका और यूरोप, टूटे सालों के रिकॉर्ड, जर्मनी और फ्रांस में अलर्ट जारी

28 जून 2019

हादसों के शिकार मासूम
World

देखिये वो तस्वीरें जिनसे दहल गई थी दुनिया

28 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

बिकनी या बुर्किनी पहनना महिला की अपनी पसंद होनी चाहिए : महबूबा मुफ्ती

जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि यह एक महिला की पसंद होनी चाहिए कि वह बिकनी में सही महसूस कर रही है या फिर बुर्किनी में। पीपुल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी की अध्यक्ष फ्रांस में बुर्किनी पर उठे विवाद का उल्लेख कर रही थीं।

29 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह और सत्यपाल मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बहुत बदल गए हैं जमीनी हालात: राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक

29 जून 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

राष्ट्रपति शासन बढ़ाने की दलील अस्वीकार्य : उमर अब्दुल्ला

29 जून 2019

शहीद इंस्पेक्टर के परिवार से मिले अमित शाह
Jammu

शाह ने शहीद एसएचओ की पत्नी को दिया नियुक्ति पत्र, बोले शहीदों के नाम पर हों सार्वजनिक स्थानों के नाम

27 जून 2019

मुगल रोड पर खाई में गिरा टेम्पो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः शोपियां में खाई में गिरा छात्रों से भरा टेम्पो, 11 की मौत

27 जून 2019

अमित शाह और सत्यपाल मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर के पहले दौरे में अपना एजेंडा स्पष्ट कर गए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह

29 जून 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा (फाइल)
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा पर आ रहे हैं तो जानिए किस कंपनी का मिलेगा रास्ते भर सिग्नल, कहां से मिलेगी सिम

28 जून 2019

पकड़ा गया आतंकी आरिफ हुसैन (बाएं), मारा गया आतंकी आदिल (दाएं)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनंतनाग में भिड़े दो आतंकवादी संगठन, एक आतंकी मरा, एक जिंदा पकड़ा

27 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

रेलयात्रा करनी है तो पढ़ लें यह खबर, ब्लाक के चलते 15 एक्सप्रेस और 10 पैसेंजर ट्रेनें रहेंगी रद्द

28 जून 2019

नाहिदा खातून
Jammu

कश्मीर की पहली महिला एवरेस्ट क्लाइंबर के समिट पर सवाल, नाहिदा बोलीं मेरे खिलाफ झूठा प्रोपेगेंडा

28 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

Orange Jersey में दिखी Team India, सामने आई Orange रंग की वजह

मैन इन ब्लू अब नए कलेवर के साथ मैन इन ऑरेंज बनकर मेजबान इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ रविवार को एजबेस्टन के मैदान पर उतरेगी। लंबे समय से टीम इंडिया की दूसरी जर्सी को लेकर अटकलें लगाई जा रही थीं...

29 जून 2019

आर्टिकल 15 1:51

आ गई है आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म- आर्टिकल 15, संविधान में दिए इस अधिकार के बारे में जानते हैं आप?

29 जून 2019

रिश्वत 1:58

लेखपाल की खुलेआम रिश्वतखोरी का वीडियो वायरल, शिकायत के बाद हुआ निलंबित

29 जून 2019

जी 20 समिट 1:13

G20 Osaka Summit: PM मोदी संग ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पीएम मॉरिसन ने ली सेल्फी, मोदी की ट्रंप से मुलाकात

29 जून 2019

भिखारी 1:10

भिखारी की मौत के बाद उसके बैग से निकले इतने रुपये, पुलिस भी रह गई हैरान

29 जून 2019

Related

इलेक्ट्रिक बस
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्री करेंगे इलेक्ट्रिक बस में सफर, निगरानी के लिए होगी जीपीएस से लैस

28 जून 2019

सरपंच हुए जानलेवा हमले को लेकर पंचों-सरपंचों ने लगाई इंसाफ की गुहार
Jammu

सरपंच हुए जानलेवा हमले को लेकर पंचों-सरपंचों ने लगाई इंसाफ की गुहार

29 जून 2019

भीषण गर्मी में लुफ्त उठाती लड़कियां
Jammu

जम्मू में तपिश ने फिर जोर पकड़ा, पारा 40 डिग्री के हुआ पार, गर्मी ने छुड़ाया पसीना

28 जून 2019

आयकर विभाग
Jammu

पूर्व वित्त मंत्री रहे राथर के बेटे के आठ ठिकानों पर आयकर का छापा, जम्मू से दिल्ली तक हुई कार्रवाई

27 जून 2019

आतंकी ढेर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अनंतनाग में सेना और पुलिस की घात में फंसा आतंकी ढेर

27 जून 2019

महिला ने एंबुलेंस में दिया बच्चे को जन्म
Jammu

महिला ने एंबुलेंस में दिया बच्चे को जन्म

29 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.