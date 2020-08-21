शहर चुनें
Jammu Kashmir Pakistan violated ceasefire along loc in Mankote Sector of Poonch Indian Army is retaliating

जम्मू : पुंछ के मनकोट सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान ने फिर किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन, भारतीय सेना ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 21 Aug 2020 07:52 PM IST
पाक ने फिर तोड़ा सीजफायर
पाक ने फिर तोड़ा सीजफायर - फोटो : self

ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान ने शुक्रवार को फिर जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ जिले के मनकोट सेक्टर में सीजफायर का उल्लंघन किया। शाम साढ़े छह बजे पाकिस्तान ने छोटे हथियारों से गोलाबारी की, इसके साथ कई मोर्टार भी दागे। भारतीय सेना जवाबी कार्रवाई कर रही है। 
jammu kashmir ceasefire mankote sector indian army

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

