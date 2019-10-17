शहर चुनें

Jammu-Kashmir Legislative Council shall report to General Administration Dept. by 22nd of October

31 अक्तूबर को भंग होगी जम्मू-कश्मीर विधान परिषद, सचिव सहित कर्मचारियों को 22 तक करना होगा रिपोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 12:38 PM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Legislative Council shall report to General Administration Dept. by 22nd of October
जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधान परिषद इसी महीने 31 अक्तूबर को भंग हो रही है। ऐसे में विधान परिषद से जुड़े सभी सचिव से लेकर कर्मचारियों तक को 22 अक्तूबर तक जनरल एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन विभाग में रिपोर्ट करने को कहा गया है।
सरकार द्वारा बुधवार को जारी आदेश में जम्मू-कश्मीर पुनर्गठन अधिनियम, 2019 की धारा 57 के तहत यह आदेश जारी किया गया है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर विधान परिषद से जुड़े सचिव सहित सभी 116 कर्मचारियों को 22 अक्तूबर तक सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग में रिपोर्ट करना है।   
jammu-kashmir legislative council government of jammu & kashmir jammu-kashmir reorganization act 2019
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

