31 अक्तूबर को भंग होगी जम्मू-कश्मीर विधान परिषद, सचिव सहित कर्मचारियों को 22 तक करना होगा रिपोर्ट

Government of Jammu & Kashmir: Consequent to the abolition of the J&K Legislative Council in terms of Section 57 of J&K Reorganization Act, 2019, all the staff of J&K Legislative Council shall report to General Administration Department by 22nd of October, 2019. pic.twitter.com/Dq09prNKWn— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019
नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के अध्यक्ष डॉ. फारूक अब्दुल्ला की बहन व बेटी समेत अन्य महिला प्रदर्शनकारियों को बुधवार को जमानत पर रिहा कर दिया गया। इन्हें मंगलवार को राज्य में अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के खिलाफ किए गए प्रदर्शन के दौरान गिरफ्तार किया गया था।
17 अक्टूबर 2019