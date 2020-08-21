शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu Kashmir: Gates of Salal Dam on Chenab river in Reasi district opened due to rise in silt in reservoir owing to heavy rain

Jammu and Kashmir: चिनाब नदी पर बने सलाल बांध के गेट खोले गए, लोगों से अपील- नदियों से दूर रहें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 21 Aug 2020 04:16 PM IST
विज्ञापन
चिनाब नदी पर बने सलाल बांध के गेट खोले गए
चिनाब नदी पर बने सलाल बांध के गेट खोले गए - फोटो : ani

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के रियासी जिले में चिनाब नदी पर बने सलाल बांध के गेट खोल दिए गए हैं। दो दिन पहले सलाल पावर स्टेशन ने चेतावनी जारी करते हुए कहा था कि बांध के गेट 22 अगस्त को सुबह पांच बजकर पैंतालीस मिनट पर खोले जाएंगे। लेकिन भारी बारिश के कारण जलाशय में जमा हो रही सिल्ट (रेत) के चलते गेट एक दिन पहले ही खोल दिए गए हैं। सलाल पावर स्टेशन ने लोगों से नदियों से दूर रहने की अपील की है।
विज्ञापन

IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, मात्र 2,499 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
jammu kashmir salal dam chenab river

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति
Bollywood

सीबीआई के मुंबई पहुंचते ही आया सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन का बयान, कही ये बड़ी बात

21 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत केस
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह केस: 8 जून के बाद रिया ने महेश भट्ट से की थी बात, व्हाट्सएप चैट वायरल

21 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
सीबीआई ने सुशांत सिंह मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है
India News

सुशांत मामला: सीबीआई को मिली घर की सीसीटीवी फुटेज, हाउस मैनेजर मिरांडा से पूछताछ

21 अगस्त 2020

yogita gautam murder case
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: पल भर में खत्म कर दिया 11 साल का रिश्ता, पिता बोले-वो ब्राह्मण, उससे कैसे करता बिटिया की शादी

21 अगस्त 2020

जूनियर डॉक्टर योगिता गौतम की फाइल फोटो
Agra

डॉ. योगिता हत्याकांडः हाथ में मिले बाल बनेंगे अहम सुबूत, मोबाइल से खुलेंगे राज

21 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
चीनी ऐप्स स्नैक वीडियोचीनी ऐप्स स्नैक वीडियो
Mobile Apps

Remove China Apps: भारत में चुपके से वायरल हो रहा यह चाइनीज एप, पांच करोड़ हुए यूजर्स

21 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना के अलावा भारत में तेजी से बढ़ रही है ये खतरनाक बीमारी, जानें इससे बचाव के उपाय

21 अगस्त 2020

डॉ योगिता गौतम हत्या का मामला
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: हत्या के बाद शव के साथ ये घिनौनी हरकत करने वाला था विवेक, अचानक आ गए बच्चे और फिर...

21 अगस्त 2020

गणेश चतुर्थी 2020
Astrology

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: गणेश चतुर्थी पर 126 साल बाद बन रहा है ग्रहों का ये संयोग, इन चार राशियों के लिए है अति उत्तम

21 अगस्त 2020

सारा अली खान, सैमुअल होकिप
Bollywood

सुशांत के साथ थाईलैंड ट्रिप पर गई थीं सारा! एयरपोर्ट से निकलते हुए पुरानी तस्वीर वायरल

21 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited