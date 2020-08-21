Jammu and Kashmir: चिनाब नदी पर बने सलाल बांध के गेट खोले गए, लोगों से अपील- नदियों से दूर रहें

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Gates of the Salal Dam on Chenab river in Reasi district opened due to rise in silt in the reservoir owing to heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/inTvYhDy2H— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.