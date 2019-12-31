जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी बोले इस साल कम हुई घुसपैठ, युवाओं को आतंकी संगठन में शामिल होने से रोका

घाटी में सक्रिय आतंकियों की संख्या को लेकर डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह ने कहा कि आतंकियों की संख्या में गिरावट आई है। मौजूदा समय में यह संख्या 300 से घटकर 250 हो गई है।
Jammu & Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh: As per our record around 130 people managed to infiltrate this year, compared to last year's figure of 143. Number of youths joining terrorist organisations has gone down, 218 joined in 2018, this year it was 139. pic.twitter.com/JN7mJPtCXn— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh: Number of terrorists who have been active for a long time has gone down. Number of active terrorists has gone down from 300 to 250. https://t.co/NhgUfvPsNF
— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
नए साल में केंद्र सरकार ने जम्मू-कश्मीर को एक और तोहफा दिया है। एक जनवरी से लखनपुर, कठुआ जिले में लगने वाला टोल पर हमेशा के लिए टैक्स खत्म कर दिया गया है।
31 दिसंबर 2019