शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu-Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh: As per our record around 130 people managed to infiltrate this year

जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी बोले इस साल कम हुई घुसपैठ, युवाओं को आतंकी संगठन में शामिल होने से रोका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 31 Dec 2019 03:36 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह
जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह ने जम्मू में प्रेस वार्ता कर बताया कि हमारे रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार, साल 2019 में लगभग 130 आतंकी घुसपैठ करने में कामयाब रहे। साल 2018 में यह आंकड़ा 143 था। आतंकवादी संगठनों में शामिल होने वाले युवाओं की संख्या इस साल घट गई है। साल 2018 में 218 युवा आतंकी संगठन में शामिल हुए थे, वहीं इस साल यह संख्या घटकर 139 है।
विज्ञापन
  घाटी में सक्रिय आतंकियों की संख्या को लेकर डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह ने कहा कि आतंकियों की संख्या में गिरावट आई है। मौजूदा समय में यह संख्या 300 से घटकर 250 हो गई है।
 
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

कादर खान ने बेटे को बॉलीवुड में लॉन्च करने से कर दिया था मना, ये काम कर पिता का नाम कर रहे रोशन

31 दिसंबर 2019

kader khan
सरफराज खान
सरफराज खान
सरफराज खान
Bollywood

कादर खान ने बेटे को बॉलीवुड में लॉन्च करने से कर दिया था मना, ये काम कर पिता का नाम कर रहे रोशन

31 दिसंबर 2019

big changes from january 1st 2020 affect of your life
Business Diary

नए साल में हो रहे नौ बड़े बदलाव, आपकी जेब और वित्तीय लेनदेन पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर

31 दिसंबर 2019

गंगा में अस्थियां विसर्जित करने पहुंचीं शहीद की पत्नी व अन्य परिजन
Agra

शहीद पति की चिता को मुखाग्नि देने के बाद पत्नी ने हाथों में कलश लेकर किया अस्थि विसर्जन

31 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Beauty tips

बिकिनी वैक्स कराते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, आजमाएं ये तरीके

31 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Beauty tips

बिकिनी वैक्स कराते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, आजमाएं ये तरीके

31 दिसंबर 2019

Car Discount
Auto News

कारों पर 5 लाख रुपये तक का जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट, 31 दिसंबर है आखिरी मौका

31 दिसंबर 2019

smartphone theft
Tech Diary

अब चोरी या गुम हुए मोबाइल फोन का पता लगाना होगा आसान, ऐसे करें इस सुविधा का इस्तेमाल

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
dgp jammu kashmir dgp dilbag singh jammu kashmir police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

arhaan khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: देर रात अरहान खान हुए घर से बाहर, दूसरी बार की थी एंट्री

31 दिसंबर 2019

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh
Television

फिर विवादों में 'द कपिल शर्मा शो', लोगों ने की भारती को शो से हटाए जाने की मांग

31 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Deadline to file ITR by individuals 31 December 2019
Personal Finance

आज रात 12 बजे से पहले नहीं किया ये काम, तो होगा 5,000 रुपये का नुकसान

31 दिसंबर 2019

kader khan
Bollywood

कादर खान ने बेटे को बॉलीवुड में लॉन्च करने से कर दिया था मना, ये काम कर पिता का नाम कर रहे रोशन

31 दिसंबर 2019

कादर खान
Bollywood

अंतिम दिनों में ऐसी हो गई थी कादर खान की हालत, ये थे उनके आखिरी शब्द

31 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अथिया शेट्टी, केएल राहुल
Bollywood

बेटी के लिए सुनील शेट्टी को भी पसंद केएल राहुल, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर दी रजामंदी!

31 दिसंबर 2019

ghaziabad fire
Delhi NCR

लोनी अग्निकांड: दम घुटने पर ताई से लिपट गए थे पांचों मासूम, मौत से पहले सबने पीटे हाथ-पांव, लेकिन...

31 दिसंबर 2019

kader khan
Bollywood

कादर खान के 10 यादगार किरदार, इन फिल्मों को कर बने अदाकारी के सुपरस्टार

31 दिसंबर 2019

Ghaziabad fire
Delhi NCR

लोनी अग्निकांड: ‘मेरा तो परिवार उजड़ गया, मेरे खिलौने चले गए’, मां शबनूर को देख हर कोई रोया

31 दिसंबर 2019

whatsapp will stop working on these smartphones, check id your phone is in the list
Tech Diary

2020 में इन स्मार्टफोन्स में नहीं चलेगा व्हाट्सएप, आपका फोन भी तो इस लिस्ट में नहीं

31 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Toll Plaza
Jammu

नए साल में जम्मू-कश्मीर को एक और तोहफा, कठुआ में लगने वाला टोल टैक्स खत्म

नए साल में केंद्र सरकार ने जम्मू-कश्मीर को एक और तोहफा दिया है। एक जनवरी से लखनपुर, कठुआ जिले में लगने वाला टोल पर हमेशा के लिए टैक्स खत्म कर दिया गया है।

31 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
टोल प्लाजा
Jammu

नए साल पर सरकार ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों को दिया तोहफा, इस टोल प्लाजा का अस्तित्व खत्म

31 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ में सीमा पर माइन ब्लास्ट, एक नागरिक घायल, नौशेरा में शुरू हुआ तलाशी अभियान

31 दिसंबर 2019

Omar, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu

नेकां और पीडीपी के पांच नेता रिहा, पूर्व सीएम फारूक, उमर और महबूबा अभी भी नजरबंद

31 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के बाद हिरासत में लिए गए पांच पूर्व विधायक रिहा

30 दिसंबर 2019

सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

शस्त्र लाइसेंस मामला : आईएएस अधिकारियों के घरों पर छापेमारी, अहम दस्तावेज बरामद

30 दिसंबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के पर्वतीय इलाकों में भयंकर सर्दी
Jammu

जम्मू में ठंड ने 12 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा, कोहरे और खराब विजिबिलिटी से सभी फ्लाइट रद्द

31 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आठ साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म, 60 वर्षीय आरोपी गिरफ्तार

30 दिसंबर 2019

कश्मीर में सीबीआई की छापेमारी
Jammu

हथियार लाइसेंस मामले में सीबीआई की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 13 जगहों पर छापेमारी, दिल्ली से कश्मीर तक हलचल तेज

30 दिसंबर 2019

Jammu Kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर विलय दिवस के दिन अब होगी छुट्टी, खत्म हुआ शेख अब्दुल्ला जयंती पर अवकाश

28 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

भारतीय संगीतकार प्रतीक कुहड़ का गाना बना बराक ओबामा का पसंदीदा, ट्वीट पर किया साझा

अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने ट्विटर पर 'कोल्ड मैस' गाने को अपना पसंदीदा बताया। ये गाना भारतीय गायक प्रतीक कुहड़ ने गाया है।

31 दिसंबर 2019

नया साल 2020 5:25

नए साल को बनाना है बेहतर तो अपनाइए इन बड़े लोगों की ये बड़ी सीख

31 दिसंबर 2019

business news including Sabka Vishwas Yojna closing from 1 January 2020 3:38

एक जनवरी 2020 से बंद हो रही है ये सरकारी योजना, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

31 दिसंबर 2019

ज उठें चित्त में प्यार की खुशनुमा घंटियां...ओम निश्चल 2:50

बज उठें चित्त में प्यार की खुशनुमा घंटियां...ओम निश्चल

31 दिसंबर 2019

सेनाध्यक्ष 1:20

जनरल मनोज मुकुंद ने संभाला 28 वें सेनाध्यक्ष का पदभार, जनरल बिपिन रावत बने पहले सीडीएस

31 दिसंबर 2019

Related

गृह मंत्रालय में चल रही उच्चस्तरीय बैठक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर पर गृह मंत्रालय की अहम बैठक, सेना प्रमुख और डोभाल भी पहुंचे

24 दिसंबर 2019

rounds
Jammu

खोदाई में मिले ग्रेनेड और राउंड्स

31 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

लद्दाख: कारगिल जिले में अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के 145 दिनों बाद मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाएं हुई बहाल

27 दिसंबर 2019

injured
Jammu

भूमि विवाद में टकराव, दो घायल

31 दिसंबर 2019

protest
Jammu

पंचों-सरपंचों ने किया प्रदर्शन

31 दिसंबर 2019

अस्पताल में भर्ती जवान, काफिले के अन्य जवान
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सीआरपीएफ की 24वीं बटालियन का वाहन पलटा, छह जवान घायल

30 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited