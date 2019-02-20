शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu-Kashmir: Crpf vehicle turns turtle in shopian, six jawans injured

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में सीआरपीएफ की गाड़ी हुई हादसे का शिकार, छह जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 04:34 PM IST
Jammu-Kashmir: Crpf vehicle turns turtle in shopian, six jawans injured
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के शोपियां में सीआरपीएफ की गाड़ी पलट जाने से 6 जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। जानकारी के अनुसार यह गाड़ी शोपियां में हादसे का शिकार हो गई।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
इस हादसे में 6 जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं।

सभी घायल जवानों को बादामीबाग 92 बेस अस्पताल श्रीनगर में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
 

Recommended

Anil ambani
India News

अनिल अंबानी अवमानना के दोषी करार, SC ने लगाया जुर्माना, हो सकती है जेल

20 फरवरी 2019

mars
Bizarre News

मंगल ग्रह पर आज तक क्यों नहीं पहुंच पाया कोई इंसान? क्या है इसके पीछे का रहस्य

19 फरवरी 2019

Union Cabinet Meeting : Triple Talaq ordnance approved, DA increased for government employees
India News

सरकार का केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को तोहफा, 3 फीसदी बढ़ाया महंगाई भत्ता

20 फरवरी 2019

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

20 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

करीना के सामने मलाइका ने बताई अरबाज से तलाक की पूरी सच्चाई, आखिर क्या हुआ था उस रात?

19 फरवरी 2019

Arbaaz, Malaika
Malaika kareena
Malaika kareena
Malaika and Arbaaz
Bollywood

करीना के सामने मलाइका ने बताई अरबाज से तलाक की पूरी सच्चाई, आखिर क्या हुआ था उस रात?

19 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti dhaundiyal, nikita dhaundiyal
Dehradun

पुलवामा एनकांउटर: शहीद मेजर की छोटी सी लव स्टोरी ने दुनिया को किया भावुक, पढ़कर भीग जाएंगी आंखें

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
crpf jawans injured 92 base hospital srinagar crpf central reserve police force
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

Poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be included in the 8th class textbook said NCERT
India News

8वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई जाएगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की कविता 'कदम मिलाकार चलना होगा'

20 फरवरी 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

20 फरवरी 2019

Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

Saudi arab and Pakistan protest against United Nations system of blacklist
World

सऊदी और पाक ने किया काली सूची में डालने की संयुक्त राष्ट्र व्यवस्था का विरोध

19 फरवरी 2019

British MPs told Facebook Digital gangster
World

ब्रिटिश सांसदों ने फेसबुक को लगाई लताड़, बताया डिजिटल गैंगस्टर 

19 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
National

मां-बेटी ने 5 लोगों को घर बेचकर 2.50 करोड़ ठगे, न्यू फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी के पांच सितारा होटल से गिरफ्तार

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

curfew relaxation in jammu city, internet services restored in 2g speed
Jammu

जम्मू में कर्फ्यू में ढील से राहत, छह दिन के बाद 2जी स्पीड में चला इंटरनेट

जम्मू शहर में बुधवार को दोपहर तीन बजे तक कर्फ्यू में ढील देने से लोगों को कुछ राहत मिली है। मंगलवार को भी जम्मू ईस्ट और पश्चिम विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पांच दिन के बाद ढील गई, जबकि जम्मू साउथ में देर शाम तक ढील दी गई थी।

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

महबूबा ने की पाक पीएम की वकालत, कहा अभी कुर्सी संभाली है एक चांस मिलना चाहिए

19 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमला
Jammu

जानिए कौन है पुलवामा हमले का मास्टरमाइंड कामरान, जैश सरगना अजहर का था खास

18 फरवरी 2019

pulwama encounter: Para Commando Sandeep kumar succumbed, he was injured in gun fight in ratnipora
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में इलाज के दौरान एक और जवान शहीद

19 फरवरी 2019

indian army
Jammu

पुलवामा हमले ने बढ़ाई ऑपरेशन ऑल आउट की चुनौती

20 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

पाक ने किया दूसरा कायराना हमला, इस बार भी ले ली एक मेजर की जान

16 फरवरी 2019

मीरवाइज उमर फारूक
Jammu

बड़ा फैसला: मीरवाइज समेत इन पांच अलगाववादी नेताओं की सुरक्षा वापस

17 फरवरी 2019

india-pak border
Jammu

क्रास एलओसी ट्रेड स्थगित, 60 ट्रक लौटाए, प्रतिदिन होता है 50 से 60 लाख का व्यवसाय

20 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजौरी के नौशेरा में आईईडी ब्लास्ट, एक मेजर शहीद, दो जवान घायल

16 फरवरी 2019

सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

जैश आतंकियों को मार गिराने पर राज्यपाल ने सुरक्षा बलों की तारीफ की

20 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

इमरान खान के बयान पर भड़के रविंद्र रैना, बोले पाकिस्तानी सेना की कठपुतली हैं इमरान

बीजेपी नेता रविंद्र रैना ने पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान पर हमला बोला है। रविंद्र रैना ने कहा है कि हम पाकिस्तान को पुलवामा हमले के सबूत नहीं बल्कि जवाब देंगे। खुद सुनिए क्या बोले रविंद्र रैना।

19 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा 1:55

पुलवामा में तीन आतंकी ढेर, 5 जवानों ने दी शहादत

18 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू 1:07

पुलवामा हमले के बाद चौथे दिन भी जम्मू में कर्फ्यू जारी

18 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू 0:56

पुलवामा हमले के विरोध में जम्मू में प्रदर्शन, आगजनी के बाद लगाया गया कर्फ्यू

15 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा 0:48

पुलवामा हमले के बाद भारत में आक्रोश, पाकिस्तानी उच्चायुक्त को किया तलब

15 फरवरी 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आईईडी ब्लास्ट के बाद पाक सीमा पर कर रहा फायरिंग, सेना दे रही मुंहतोड़ जवाब

16 फरवरी 2019

हुर्रियत कांफ्रेंस के वरिष्ठ नेता मौलाना अब्बास अंसारी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: हुर्रियत नेता अब्बास अंसारी बोले राज्य सरकार मेरे आवास से हटाए सुरक्षा

18 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama attack: SBI says it will waive off loans taken by slain CRPF personnel
Jammu

पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए 23 जवानों का लोन एसबीआई ने किया माफ, हर जवान को मिलेगा 30 लाख

19 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama attack: stone pelting during protest in jammu, cars on fire, curfew imposed
Jammu

जम्मू में पथराव, आगजनी के बाद कर्फ्यू, डीआईजी समेत 40 लोग घायल

15 फरवरी 2019

Omar Abdullah
Jammu

सर्वदलीय बैठक में शांति की अपील को शामिल नहीं करने से निराश हूं : उमर अब्दुल्ला

16 फरवरी 2019

Security forces arrested Seven Suspected in Pulwama attack at south kashmir
Jammu

पुलवामा हमले में शक पर सात युवा गिरफ्तार, पाक आतंकी कामरान ने त्राल में रची थी साजिश

16 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.