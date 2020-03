Coronavirus: श्रीनगर में दो मासूम पाए गए संक्रमित, दोनों भाई-बहन

#COVID19#JammuAndKashmir

Two more positive cases in Srinagar. Siblings (7 years old and 8 months old)- grandchildren of a confirmed case from Srinagar with travel history to Saudi Arabia who had tested positive on 24th. Total number of active positive cases now 11. @diprjk

— Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) March 26, 2020