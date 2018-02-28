शहर चुनें

J&K: पुलवामा ने आतंकियों ने किया हमला, नागरिक पर बरसाईं गोलियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 07:48 PM IST
Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists fired upon a civilian in Pulwama's Tral
दक्षिण कश्मीर में एक बार फिर से आतंकियों ने कहर बरपाया। आतंकियों ने शाम को एक नागरिक पर गोलियां बरासाईं। जिससे वह गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गया। 
दक्षिण कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के त्राल में संदिग्ध आतंकियों ने एक नागरिक को निशाना बनाते हुए गोलीबारी की। इस गोलीबारी में नागरिक गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गया। घायल को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। 

श्रीमहाराजा अस्पताल में भर्ती शख्स की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। मौके पर पहुंचे सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। लेकिन आतंकियों का कुछ पता नहीं चल सका है। 

सूत्रों के हवाले से खबर है कि जिस शख्स पर आंतकियों ने हमला किया वह पहले आतंकी था। हालांकि इसकी किसी भी अधिकारी ने पुष्टि नहीं की है। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है। 



 

