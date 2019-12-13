जम्मू-कश्मीर: सांबा सेक्टर में घुसपैठ करते हुए पाकिस्तानी घुसपैठिए को सेना ने किया ढेर

BSF Sources: In the intervening night a Pakistani intruder who was sneaking into Indian territory was shot dead by Border Security Force(BSF) in Manguchak border outpost in Samba sector(J&K). Number of intruders who tried to sneak in is yet to be ascertained pic.twitter.com/RZD2pt4WiP— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
केंद्र शासित प्रदेश जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में अगले 48 घंटे (12-13 दिसंबर) के लिए मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र श्रीनगर की ओर से ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया गया है।
12 दिसंबर 2019