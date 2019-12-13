शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir   Jammu   jammu and kashmir Pakistani intruder shot dead by Border Security Force in Samba sector

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सांबा सेक्टर में घुसपैठ करते हुए पाकिस्तानी घुसपैठिए को सेना ने किया ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 11:07 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
जम्मू-कश्मीर के सांबा सेक्टर में घुसपैठ का प्रयास कर रहे एक पाकिस्तानी घुसपैठिए को भारतीय सेना ने ढेर कर दिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार, शुक्रवार को सेना के जवानों ने एलओसी पार से पाकिस्तानी घुसैपैठियों को भारतीय क्षेत्र की तरफ बढ़ते देखा। 
जम्मू-कश्मीर के मंगुचक सीमा चौकी इलाके में सीमा सुरक्षा बल (BSF) द्वारा भारतीय क्षेत्र में घुसने वाले एक पाकिस्तानी घुसपैठिए को गोली मार दी। घुसपैठ करने की कोशिश करने वाले घुसपैठियों की संख्या का अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है। 

फिलहाल सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है। भारतीय सेना ने घुसपैठिए का शव पुलिस को सौंप दिया है। 




 
pakistan border security force security force
