Jammu and Kashmir Migrants and refugees start getting financial assistance of five lakh rupees said Jitendra Singh

जम्मू-कश्मीरः विस्थापितों एवं शरणार्थियों को पांच लाख रुपये की वित्तीय सहायता मिलना शुरू- जितेंद्र सिंह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 02 Jul 2020 03:10 PM IST
डॉ जितेंद्र सिंह
डॉ जितेंद्र सिंह - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में विस्थापितों एवं शरणार्थियों को पांच लाख वित्तीय सहायता मिलना शुरू हो गई है। इसकी जानकारी केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ जितेंद्र सिंह ने ट्वीट करके दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि जैसा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की सरकार ने वादा किया था, उसी वादे के मुताबिक विस्थापितों एवं शरणार्थियों को पांच लाख वित्तीय सहायता मिलना शुरू हो गई है। 
 
jammu and kashmir migrants refugees modi

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

