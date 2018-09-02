शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पहली बार बलबीर फॉरवर्ड पोस्ट के दौरे पर पहुंची रक्षा मंत्री, साथ में थे सेना प्रमुख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 02 Sep 2018 03:50 PM IST
जवानों के साथ रक्षामंत्री निर्मला सीतरमण
जवानों के साथ रक्षामंत्री निर्मला सीतरमण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण जम्मू-कश्मीर के दौरे पर हैं। रविवार को उन्होंने सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत के साथ कश्मीर में बलबीर फॉरवर्ड पोस्ट का दौरा किया। निर्मला सीतारमण ऐसी पहली ऐसी रक्षा मंत्री हैं जिन्होंने पहली बार यहां का दौरा किया है। आज से पहले किसी भी रक्षामंत्री ने बलबीर फॉरवर्ड पोस्ट का दौरा नहीं किया है। 
रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने 28वें इन्फैंट्री डिवीजन के जवानों से मुलाकात की। आपको बता दें कि इस दौरान रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण यहां के हालात की समीक्षा करेंगी। 

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण कश्मीर में पुलिस वालों और उनके परिजनों को अगवा करने की घटनाओं में आ रही बढ़ोतरी को लेकर चर्चा भी करेंगी। 
 

 

