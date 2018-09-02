Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited the Balbir forward post in Jammu and Kashmir today where she met troops of the 28th Infantry Division. She is the first Defence Minister ever to visit the post. pic.twitter.com/uJ4TPW3aGn— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उत्तर प्रदेश में शुक्रवार रात से हो रही बारिश ने जमकर कहर बरपाया है। प्रदेश में बारिश व बिजली गिरने से अब तक 16 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
2 सितंबर 2018