आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव: आईटीबीपी के जवानों ने 12000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर फहराया तिरंगा, देशवासियों से की यह अपील

देश भर में आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव के मनाया जा रहा है। इस साल स्वतंत्रता के 75 वर्ष पूरे होने की खुशी में हर घर तिरंगा अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके तहत लद्दाख में आईटीबीपी के जवानों ने बुधवार को जमीन से 12000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर तिरंगा फहराया। इसके साथ ही जवानों ने सभी देशवासियों से यह अपील की है कि इस महोत्सव में शामिल होते हुए 13 से 15 अगस्त के बीच सभी लोग अपने अपने घरों में तिरंगा फहराएं।
Ladakh | ITBP troops wave the 'Tiranga' at 12,000 feet in view of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, urging all the citizens to hoist the flag at their homes from 13 to 15 August to mark the 75th year of Independence. pic.twitter.com/f08Jdw1800— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022
