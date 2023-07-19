जम्मू कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा में घुसपैठ की कोशिश में मारे गए दो आतंकी, तीन दिन में आठ दहशतगर्द ढेर

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Op Khakhi Patch, Macchal #Kupwara.— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 19, 2023
In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @BSF_India & @JmuKmrPolice, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. 02 x Terrorists eliminated & 04 x AK Rifles, 06 x Hand Grenades &… pic.twitter.com/EiWk3dQ07f
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed