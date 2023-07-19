Notifications

जम्मू कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा में घुसपैठ की कोशिश में मारे गए दो आतंकी, तीन दिन में आठ दहशतगर्द ढेर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू कश्मीर Published by: शाहरुख खान Updated Wed, 19 Jul 2023 10:44 AM IST
सार

सुरक्षाबलों ने संयुक्त अभियान में कुपवाड़ा में एलओसी के पास घुसपैठ की कोशिश को नाकाम कर दिया। दो आतंकवादियों को मार गिराया गया और 4 एके राइफलें, 6 हैंड ग्रेनेड और अन्य युद्ध जैसे सामान बरामद किए गए हैं।

infiltration bid foiled by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector Kupwara terrorists killed in Jammu Kashmir
एलओसी पर तैनात जवान(फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

प्रदेश में जारी वार्षिक अमरनाथ यात्रा के बीच सीमा पार से लगातार आतंकी घुसपैठ की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच सरहद पर सतर्कता से तैनात सुरक्षाबल आतंकियों की हर चाल को विफल कर रहे हैं। सुरक्षाबलों ने तीन दिनों में आठ आतंकियों का सफाया कर दिया है। बुधवार को उत्तर कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा जिले में एलओसी के पास  सुरक्षाबलों ने घुसपैठ की कोशिश को नाकाम कर दिया। सुरक्षाबलों ने दो आतंकियों को मार गिराया है। ऑपरेशन चल रहा है।


जानकारी के अनुसार, भारतीय सेना, बीएसएफ और जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस द्वारा शुरू किए गए एक संयुक्त अभियान में कुपवाड़ा के मच्छल सेक्टर में एलओसी के पास अलर्ट सैनिकों ने आज सुबह घुसपैठ की कोशिश को नाकाम कर दिया। भारतीय सेना के अनुसार, दो आतंकवादियों को मार गिराया गया और 4 एके राइफलें, 6 हैंड ग्रेनेड और अन्य युद्ध जैसे सामान बरामद किए गए हैं। ऑपरेशन प्रगति पर है।

 

 

infiltration bid foiled by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector Kupwara terrorists killed in Jammu Kashmir
पुंछ के एलओसी से लगा चक्कां दा बाग इलाके में तैनात जवान - फोटो : संवाद
पुंछ में मारे गए छह आतंकी

इससे पहले पुंछ में सेना और पुलिस की सुंयुक्त टीमों ने पुंछ के सुरनकोट इलाके के शींदरा टॉप में सोमवार-मंगलवार की दरमियानी रात चार आतंकियों को मुठभेड़ के दौरान मार गिराया। वहीं, सोमवार को चक्कां दा बाग इलाके में दो आतंकियों को ढेर कर दिया गया था।

आतंकियों से बड़ी मात्रा में चीन और पाकिस्तान में बने हथियार व अन्य सामान सामान बरामद हुआ। इन सभी आतंकियों की अभी पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। सेना के ऑपरेशन त्रिनेत्र-2 के अंतर्गत सोमवार देर शाम को सुरनकोट के शींदरा टॉप के जंगल में सुरक्षाबलों ने चार आतंकियों को घेर लिया। देर रात को आतंकियों एव सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू हुई, जिसमें मंगलवार को उजाला होने के साथ ही सुरक्षाबलों ने चार खूंखार पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों को ढेर कर दिया।

उनके कब्जे से सुरक्षाबलों ने चीन में बनी चार एके राइफलें, दो पाकिस्तानी पिस्टल, आठ एके मैगजीन, दो पिस्टल मैगजीन, भारी मात्रा में कारतूस और अन्य सामान बरामद हुआ। इससे पहले सोमवार तड़के चक्कां दा बाग क्षेत्र में सेना, पुलिस, सीआरपीएफ एवं एसओजी ने घुसपैठ का प्रयास कर रहे दो आतंकियों को मार गिराया था।

सेना एवं पुलिस ने मंगलवार की शाम सुरनकोट स्थित सेना के रोमियो फोर्स छह सेक्टर मुख्यालय में छह सेक्टर कमांडर एमपी सिंह और एसएसपी विनय शर्मा ने मीडिया को बताया कि खुफिया सूचना मिली थी कि शींदरा टॉप एवं मदाना टॉप क्षेत्र में आतंकी मौजूद हैं। सुरक्षाबलों की 16 जुलाई से उन पर नजर थी। जब 17 जुलाई की शाम को आतंकी गांव से निकल कर जंगल में घुसे तो सुरक्षाबलों ने उनकी घेराबंदी कर ली।

कुछ समय बाद गोलीबारी शुरू हो गई। लेकिन, रात होने के चलते कोई बड़ी सफलता नहीं मिल पाई। सुरक्षाबलों ने मंगलवार सुबह करीब साढ़े पांच बजे आधुनिक हथियारों से लैस एवं प्रशिक्षित आतंकियों को ढेर कर दिया गया। बताया कि मारे गए आतंकी विदेशी हैं। हालांकि, उनकी पहचान नहीं हो पाई है, और उनके संगठन का भी पता लगना बाकी है। सुरक्षाबलों के लिए यह बड़ी सफलता है, क्योंकि आतंकी राजोरी-पुंछ में किसी बड़ी घटना को अंजाम दे सकते थे।

आतंकियों के मारे जाने से आम लोगों का मनोबल बढ़ा: ब्रिगेडियर सिंह

ब्रिगेडियर एमपी सिंह का कहना है कि जिले में आतंकियों के खिलाफ आगे भी इसी प्रकार के साझा अभियान जारी रहेंगे। 24 घंटों में छह आतंकियों के मारे जाने से जिले में सुरक्षाबलों के साथ साथ आम लोगों का मनोबल भी बढ़ गया है, जो भाटादूड़ियां सैन्य हमले के बाद आतंकियों के बच निकलने से कम हो गया था।
