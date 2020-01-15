शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Indian Army: Hizbul Harun Hafaz has been gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Doda

जम्मू-कश्मीर: मारा गया हिजबुल कमांडर हारून हफज, सेना ने डोडा जिले में मुठभेड़ में किया ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 12:59 PM IST
भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
भारतीय सेना (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारतीय सेना ने हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन के जिला कमांडर हारुन हाफज को डोडा में एक मुठभेड़ में मार गिराया।
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: इस दिन तिहाड़ पहुंचेगा जल्लाद पवन, पहले मिलता था डेढ़ सौ रुपये मेहनताना, लेकिन...

15 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

सलमा खान का 77 की उम्र में इंस्टाग्राम डेब्यू और कपिल के शो में सिद्धू की वापसी, ये हैं पांच खबरें

15 जनवरी 2020

Salma Khan,Navjot Singh Sidhu
कोंकणा सेन शर्मा
Bloodshot
हिमांशी खुराना
Bollywood

सलमा खान का 77 की उम्र में इंस्टाग्राम डेब्यू और कपिल के शो में सिद्धू की वापसी, ये हैं पांच खबरें

15 जनवरी 2020

संबित पात्रा-देविंदर सिंह-अधीर रंजन चौधरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आतंकियों संग गिरफ्तार डीएसपी देविंदर सिंह को लेकर आरोप-प्रत्यारोप की राजनीति शुरू 

14 जनवरी 2020

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के गांव और दोषियों के फांसी के फंदे में है गहरा रिश्ता, नरम करने को मंगाए गए ये फल

14 जनवरी 2020

Cricket News

हार पर हाहाकार...15 साल बाद हुई टीम इंडिया की ऐसी दयनीय हालत

15 जनवरी 2020

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
टीम इंडिया
टीम इंडिया
डेविड वॉर्नर
Cricket News

हार पर हाहाकार...15 साल बाद हुई टीम इंडिया की ऐसी दयनीय हालत

15 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

Ritu Nanda: शादी से लेकर जिंदगी के आखिरी पलों तक, यहां देखिए ऋतु नंदा की Unseen तस्वीरें

14 जनवरी 2020

Ritu Nanda
Ritu Nanda
Ritu Nanda
Ritu Nanda
Bollywood

Ritu Nanda: शादी से लेकर जिंदगी के आखिरी पलों तक, यहां देखिए ऋतु नंदा की Unseen तस्वीरें

14 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
hizbul mujahideen harun hafaz indian army doda encounter
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय और विनय
Delhi NCR

पढ़ें जेल में रहते विनय को ही क्यों मिली सबसे ज्यादा सजा, अक्षय ने कमाए सबसे अधिक पैसे

15 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: इस दिन तिहाड़ पहुंचेगा जल्लाद पवन, पहले मिलता था डेढ़ सौ रुपये मेहनताना, लेकिन...

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss 13: माहिरा की मां और शहनाज के पिता ने पारस को घर में जाकर लताड़ा, सबके सामने बताई सच्चाई

15 जनवरी 2020

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

हार ने किया टीम इंडिया की कमजोरियों को उजागर, इन पांच वजहों से ऑस्ट्रेलिया से मिली मात

15 जनवरी 2020

तानाजी और छपाक
Bollywood

Chhapaak और Tanhaji में किसने मारी बाजी, जानें पांचवें दिन का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी मुकेश के आखिरी दांव, कामयाब हुआ तो रुक जाएगी फांसी!

15 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: आखिरी बार पिता से मिला दोषी विनय, बोला-पापा एक बार गले तो लगा लो...

15 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया मामले के दोषी
India News

निर्भया केस: डेथ वारंट के खिलाफ सुनवाई आज, दोषियों के पास यह है आखिरी रास्ता

15 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा-एनडीए शासित राज्य
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव के बाद 'अपने' राज्यों में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करेगी भाजपा, इस 'कसौटी' पर कसी जाएंगी सरकारें

15 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 5000 ऊंटों को मौत के घाट उतारा, यह अजीब वजह बनी कारण

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

dsp davinder singh
Jammu

डीएसपी देविंदर को जिस मुठभेड़ के लिए मिला था अवॉर्ड... उसी पर उठे सवाल, एनआईए करेगी जांच

जम्मू-कश्मीर में हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन के आतंकियों के साथ गिरफ्तार डीएसपी देविंदर सिंह की पूछताछ में कई साजिशों का खुलासा हो रहा है

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू संभाग के पांच जिलों में 2जी मोबाइल इंटरनेट बहाल, सात दिनों तक रहेगा प्रभावी

15 जनवरी 2020

सीआईएसएफ
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आपसी रंजिश के चलते सीआईएसएफ जवान ने साथी समेत खुद को मारी गोली, मौत

14 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बडगाम और पुलवामा में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, दो आतंकी ढेर

13 जनवरी 2020

डीएसपी देविंदर सिंह
Jammu

...तुम ऐसा कैसे कर सकते हो, ऐसे कई सवाल जांच एजेंसियों ने आतंकी के साथ गिरफ्तार डीएसपी से किए

13 जनवरी 2020

चिनाब नदी पर दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा रेलवे पुल
Jammu

दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा रेलवे पुल आधा तैयार, अगले साल सीधी कश्मीर पहुंचेगी ट्रेन

9 जनवरी 2020

पीडीपी की अध्यक्षता महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

विदेशी राजनयिकों से मिलने पर पीडीपी के आठ नेता निष्कासित, सभी पूर्व विधायक

9 जनवरी 2020

vashno devi
Jammu

वैष्णो देवी - पूर्जा अर्चना के लिए खोले गए प्राकृतिक गुफा के द्वार

15 जनवरी 2020

रणजी ट्रॉफी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर की टीम ने दर्ज की चौथी जीत, ग्रुप सी में 20 अंकों के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर पहुंची

14 जनवरी 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रवींद्र रैना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष के लिए रवींद्र रैना आज भरेंगे नामांकन

14 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

बजट 2020 : 1 फरवरी को पेश होने वाले बजट में वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण से क्या चाहती हैं महिलाएं

केंद्र की मोदी सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल का दूसरा आम बजट 1 फरवरी 2020 को पेश होगा। देश के करोड़ों लोगों की निगाहें वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण पर है। देखिए क्या कहती हैं बजट पर महिलाएं।

15 जनवरी 2020

मकर संक्रांति 3:07

मकर संक्रांति पर श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, देखिए वाराणसी, प्रयागराज की तस्वीरें

15 जनवरी 2020

देविंदर सिंह 1:57

DSP देविंदर सिंह पर 2017 पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में आतंकियों को भगाने का आरोप, अफजल गुरु से भी जुड़ा नाम

15 जनवरी 2020

खिचड़ी 2:00

हिमाचल के तत्तापानी में मकर संक्रांति पर बनी 1995 किलोग्राम खिचड़ी, बना वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

14 जनवरी 2020

आप 1:28

दिल्ली चुनाव: AAP की लिस्ट जारी, 15 विधायकों का कटा टिकट, 9 नए उम्मीदवारों को मौका

14 जनवरी 2020

Related

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में हाईवे पर बड़े आतंकी हमले की आशंका, चौकसी की गई कड़ी

12 जनवरी 2020

rain fal
Jammu

बारिश ने फेरा किसानों की मेहनत पर पानी

15 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आतंक के खिलाफ सेना का ताबड़तोड़ प्रहार, एक और आतंकी गिरफ्तार

13 जनवरी 2020

अंबिका सोनी, गुलाम नबी आजाद
Jammu

अंबिका सोनी और आजाद 16 जनवरी को आएंगे जम्मू, पार्टी नेताओं से मिलकर इन मुद्दों पर करेंगे चर्चा

14 जनवरी 2020

सेना अध्यक्ष मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सियाचिन पहुंचे सेना अध्यक्ष मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे, बड़ा अहम है यह दौरा

9 जनवरी 2020

कस्बे के गीता भवन मंदिर में स्वामी प्रकाशनंद जी भक्तजनो को माघ माह के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए
Jammu

मकर संक्रांति पर मंदिरों में हुए कार्यक्रम

15 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited