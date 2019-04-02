शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   indian Army defused unexplosed bombs Fired by pakistan Air force in Mendhar Poonch 

भारतीय सेना ने पाक के लड़ाकू विमान द्वारा गिराए गए विस्फोटक को किया निष्क्रिय 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 02 Apr 2019 11:03 PM IST
पाकिस्तानी एयरफोर्स का लड़ाकू विमान
पाकिस्तानी एयरफोर्स का लड़ाकू विमान - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में पुंछ के मेंढर सेक्टर में 27 फरवरी 2019 को पाकिस्तान द्वारा किए गए वायुसीमा उल्लंघन के दौरान एलओसी के निकट तीन से चार बम गिराए थे लेकिन यह बम विस्फोट नहीं हुए थे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के सूत्रों की मानें तो पाकिस्तान के लड़ाकू विमान मिराज-3 के द्वारा गिराए गए इन विस्फोटकों को भारतीय सेना और इंडियन एयरफोर्स द्वारा मंगलवार को निष्क्रिय किया गया है।    
 

 

Recommended

Bollywood

इन 2 हीरोइनों का दिल तोड़ने के बाद अजय देवगन ने काजोल संग लिए थे सात फेरे, देखें 20 साल पुरानी शादी की तस्वीरें

2 अप्रैल 2019

ajay devgn
ajay devgn
ajay devgn
kajol
Bollywood

इन 2 हीरोइनों का दिल तोड़ने के बाद अजय देवगन ने काजोल संग लिए थे सात फेरे, देखें 20 साल पुरानी शादी की तस्वीरें

2 अप्रैल 2019

Fashion street

मौनी रॉय को इन तस्वीरों में पहचानना हुआ मुश्किल, यूजर्स बोले- सर्जरी करा करा के चेहरा ही बिगाड़ लिया

2 अप्रैल 2019

mouni roy
mouni roy
mouni roy
mouni roy
Fashion street

मौनी रॉय को इन तस्वीरों में पहचानना हुआ मुश्किल, यूजर्स बोले- सर्जरी करा करा के चेहरा ही बिगाड़ लिया

2 अप्रैल 2019

Bollywood

टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने नशे में जमकर काटा बवाल, पुलिसवालों के साथ मारपीट करने पर एफआईआर

2 अप्रैल 2019

रूही सिंह
demo
Drunk
file photo
Bollywood

टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने नशे में जमकर काटा बवाल, पुलिसवालों के साथ मारपीट करने पर एफआईआर

2 अप्रैल 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
परीक्षा परिणाम

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
Bollywood

देखिए स्टंटमैन का बेटा कैसे बना बॉलीवुड का 'सिंघम', वो 10 किरदार जो बने यादगार

2 अप्रैल 2019

ajay devgan
अजय देवगन
अजय देवगन
अजय देवगन
Bollywood

देखिए स्टंटमैन का बेटा कैसे बना बॉलीवुड का 'सिंघम', वो 10 किरदार जो बने यादगार

2 अप्रैल 2019

rashifal
Predictions

2 अप्रैल राशिफल: जानें आज ग्रह-नक्षत्र किस राशि का बनाएंगे और किसका बिगाड़ेंगे खेल

2 अप्रैल 2019

Bollywood

मंच पर रणबीर ने आलिया को अपनी ओर खींचा और कर दी ऐसी हरकत, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

2 अप्रैल 2019

alia bhatt
ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Ranbir, Alia
ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

मंच पर रणबीर ने आलिया को अपनी ओर खींचा और कर दी ऐसी हरकत, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

2 अप्रैल 2019

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
indian army pakistan fighter aircraft wise pakistani army
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अरमांडो वेगा गिल
World

मेक्सिको: यौन शोषण के आरोप से दुखी हुआ रॉक स्टार, सुसाइड नोट शेयर करने के बाद की खुदकुशी

2 अप्रैल 2019

कोरियन एयर
World

कोरियन एयरलाइंस और मूंगफली से एलर्जी, संस्थापक को बोर्ड से निकाला, उपाध्यक्ष को हुई थी जेल

2 अप्रैल 2019

प्लेकेडेस डिलन
World

जिम्बाब्वे: तूफान पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए 71 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला का साहस देख अरबपति ने दिया यह तोहफा

2 अप्रैल 2019

सऊदी पत्रकार और अमेरिकी नागरिक जमाल खशोगी
World

पाकिस्तान: सऊदी राजकुमार की यात्रा के दौरान खशोगी की तस्वीरें शेयर करने वाले पत्रकारों की होगी जांच

2 अप्रैल 2019

इसरो
India News

सैकड़ों किमी ऊंचाई से जमीन की गतिविधियों पर नजर रखेगा एमिसैट

2 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

हर महीने 6 करोड़ की शराब गटक रहे दिल्लीवाले, 3.50 करोड़ लीटर एल्कोहल की देश में खपत

1 अप्रैल 2019

सुंदरवन (फाइल)
Opinion

मंजिलें और भी हैं: सुंदरवन में विकास के साथ पर्यावरण का भी ध्यान रखा

2 अप्रैल 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

चीन ने किया नई पीढ़ी के डाटा सेटेलाइट का सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण

2 अप्रैल 2019

वायनाड लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (सांकेतिक चित्र)
India News

वायनाड से लड़ेंगे राहुल: जानिए चुनावी इतिहास और यहां का सियासी समीकरण

31 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

पति-पत्नी में अक्सर होता था झगड़ा, पाक में तलाक देने के बाद पति ने काट दिया पत्नी का ये अंग

1 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

370 को हटाने से खत्म हो जाएंगे भारत और जम्मू-कश्मीर के संबंध: फारूक अब्दुल्ला

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने सरकार के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35ए को रद्द करने पर कहा कि ऐसा करने से जम्मू कश्मीर और भारत के बीच संबंध खत्म हो जाएंगे। मैं उन्हें मानूंगा अगर वह 370 और 35ए को छूने की हिम्मत करें। 

2 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

पुंछ में सीमा पर पाकिस्तान द्वारा कल से चल रही गोलाबारी, अबतक तीन की मौत, 24 घायल

2 अप्रैल 2019

कांग्रेस का घोषणापत्र जारी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर पर संवैधानिक स्थिति को नहीं बदलने देंगे, आफस्पा की समीक्षा करेंगे: कांग्रेस

2 अप्रैल 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू में इसी सप्ताह पहुंचेंगी पांच इलेक्ट्रिक बसें, पहले फेज में दो जगह पर होगा चार्जिंग प्वाइंट

2 अप्रैल 2019

grenade attack
Jammu

पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने सीआरपीएफ के बंकर को बनाया निशाना, फेंके ग्रेनेड

30 मार्च 2019

आतंकी फैयाज अहमद लोन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: जैश का दो लाख का इनामी आतंकी फैयाज गिरफ्तार, चार साल से था फरार

1 अप्रैल 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

साख बचाने को नेकां के साथ किसी हद तक जाने को तैयार: महबूबा

2 अप्रैल 2019

akbar lone
Jammu

अकबर लोन ने फिर दिया विवादित बयान, कहा- घाटी में एजेंसियां दे रहीं राजनीतिक दलों को जन्म

2 अप्रैल 2019

बाबा अमरनाथ
Jammu

श्री अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए पंजीकरण आज से, देश की 440 बैंक शाखाओं में यात्री करवा सकेंगे पंजीकरण

1 अप्रैल 2019

माता वैष्णो देवी प्राकृतिक पिंडियां
Jammu

नवरात्र से छह दिन पहले बढ़ा माता वैष्णो देवी में अटका आरती का शुल्क, नई दर आज से लागू

1 अप्रैल 2019

Related Videos

पुंछ में पाकिस्तानी सेना ने दागे मोर्टार, एक नागरिक घायल

पूंछ जिले के शाहपुर और केरनी में पाकिस्तानी सेना ने सीजफायर का उल्लंघन किया। इस दौरान एक स्थानीय नागरिक भी घायल हुआ है।

1 अप्रैल 2019

धमाका 0:53

श्रीनगर-जम्मू हाइवे पर कार में धमाका, बाल-बाल बचा CRPF का काफिला

30 मार्च 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 0:57

जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़, 2 आतंकी ढेर, 4 जवान घायल

29 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:24

जम्मू में पीएम मोदी की दहाड़, कांग्रेस, पीडीपी और एनसी पर बोला हमला

28 मार्च 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:10

पीएम मोदी को लेकर नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के विधायक के विवादित बोल,कहा बस चले तो जेल में डाल दूं

28 मार्च 2019

Related

बनिहाल कार ब्लास्ट
Jammu

पुलवामा की घटना के बाद भी नहीं बरती जा रही सतर्कता, सुरक्षा में बड़ी चूक है बनिहाल कार धमाका

31 मार्च 2019

उत्तरी सेना के कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर सिंह
Jammu

उत्तर सेना के कमांडर पहुंचे बारामूला, सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर लिया सुरक्षा स्थिति का जायजा

2 अप्रैल 2019

Encounter between security force and terrorist s in Anantnag district Kokarnag, Jammu And Kashmi
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर: अनंतनाग में आतंकियों के साथ सुरक्षाबलों की मुठभेड़, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

30 मार्च 2019

मुठभेड़ स्थल
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर: सुरक्षाबलों ने अलग-अलग मुठभेड़ में चार आतंकियों को मार गिराया

28 मार्च 2019

Farooq Abdullah
Jammu

फारूक अब्दुल्ला का विवादित बयान, कहा- राम मंदिर से ध्यान हटाने के लिए कराया गया बालाकोट हमला

30 मार्च 2019

अलगाववादी कश्मीरी नेता शब्बीर अहमद शाह
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शब्बीर शाह की दो करोड़ से अधिक की संपत्ति अटैच की, ईडी ने की कार्रवाई

29 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.