जम्मू-कश्मीरः मारे गए आतंकियों के पास से भारी मात्रा में विस्फोटक बरामद, डीजीपी ने दी जानकारी

DGP Jammu&Kashmir, Dilbag Singh: Huge cache of ammunition recovered from the 3 terrorists that were killed earlier today in Tral. One of them, Jahangeer was a commander of Hizbul Mujaheedin&was involved in 8 big terror activities which resulted in a fearful environment in region.