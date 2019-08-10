शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   house arrest panthers leader

पैंथर्स नेता को घर में किया नजरबंद

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 10 Aug 2019 01:39 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सांबा। पैंथर्स पार्टी के पूर्व विधायक यशपाल कुंडल को उनके घर पर स्वांखा में आधी रात को नजरबंद कर दिया गया। कुंडल ने फोन पर बताया कि उन्हें आधी रात को ही नजरबंद कर दिया गया। उनका कहना था कि सरकार की ओर से किए गए फैसले का वह स्वागत करते हैं। हमारी मांग थी कि जम्मू कश्मीर को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा दिया जाए। पीआरसी की पहचान के बनाए रखा जाना चाहिए।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Kullu Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst In Katagla Village Manikaran Valley
Shimla

तस्वीरें: बादल फटने से भारी तबाही, सड़कें हुईं गायब, पुल बहे, घर छोड़ भागे लोग

9 अगस्त 2019

जोआना रोनेका-डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-एंटोनियो गुटेरेस
World

संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने ठुकराई पाक की अपील, अमेरिका बोला- कश्मीर पर हमारी नीति में कोई बदलाव नहीं

9 अगस्त 2019

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

9 अगस्त 2019

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
TAMS

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
कश्मीर में महिला सुरक्षाकर्मी से हाथ मिलाता बच्चा
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद कुछ ऐसा है कश्मीर का हाल, तस्वीर देख पाक भी हो जाएगा हैरान

10 अगस्त 2019

हाल-ए-जम्मू-कश्मीर
Jammu

हाल-ए-जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुछ ऐसे होते जा रहे हैं हालात, 10 तस्वीरों में देखिए क्या-क्या बदला

9 अगस्त 2019

महिला कांस्टेबल ने की हिस्ट्रीशीटर से शादी
Delhi NCR

आखिर कौन है हिस्ट्रीशीटर से शादी करने वाली कांस्टेबल, आईजी के आदेश पर शुरू हुई पड़ताल

9 अगस्त 2019

इस सोमवार कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंग रुद्राभिषेक, भोले बाबा करेंगे मनोकामनाएं पूरी
Astrology

इस सोमवार कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंग रुद्राभिषेक, भोले बाबा करेंगे मनोकामनाएं पूरी
विज्ञापन
house arrest panthers leader
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बीजेपी विधायक विक्रम सैनी
Meerut

अभिनेत्री ऋचा चड्ढा ने भाजपा विधायक को सुनाई खरी-खोटी, कश्मीर की लड़कियों पर दिया था बयान

9 अगस्त 2019

भ्रूण को कूड़ेदान में फेंका
Bareilly

शर्मनाक: अस्पताल के कूड़ेदान में फेंका चार माह का भ्रूण, ऐसे आई सच्चाई सामने

9 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Daughters Birth Rate Reached 918 In Haryana
Chandigarh

रचा इतिहासः हरियाणा में पहली बार 918 तक पहुंची बेटियों की जन्म दर, जागी और उम्मीदें

9 अगस्त 2019

किशोरी के साथ दुष्कर्म (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: मौसा ने किया नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म, मौसी पर सहयोग का आरोप

9 अगस्त 2019

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वीवीआईपी चौपर डील केस: ईडी ने कहा विदेश भाग सकता है रतुल पुरी

9 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
cctv
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में लगेंगे और 1.40 लाख सीसीटीवी कैमरे, कैबिनेट में मुहर

9 अगस्त 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

प्रतिशोध में पड़ोसन ने जर्मन शेफर्ड से महिला को कटवाया

9 अगस्त 2019

शोहदे की वजह से किशोरी ने स्कूल जाना छोड़ा
Gorakhpur

शोहदे के आतंक से किशोरी ने छोड़ा स्कूल जाना, पुलिस ने शुरू की छानबीन

9 अगस्त 2019

अस्पताल (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

महिला अस्पताल के एसएनसीयू में फैला संक्रमण, 20 दिन में 18 बच्चों की हो गई मौत

9 अगस्त 2019

एसटीएफ द्वारा पकड़ा गया सॉल्वर
Kanpur

एसटीएफ ने एसएससी की परीक्षा देने आए सॉल्वर को केंद्र से दबोचा, 10 लाख में तय हुआ था सौदा

9 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सुरक्षाकर्मी संग फोटो खिंचवाता बच्चा
Jammu

जम्मू में पांच दिन बाद हटी धारा 144, छठे दिन खुलेंगे स्कूल और कॉलेज

जम्मू जिला प्रशासन की ओर से हालात की समीक्षा करने के बाद शुक्रवार से धारा 144 सीआरपीसी हटाने का फैसला किया गया है। धारा 144 को गत 5 अगस्त को लगाया गया था। इसके साथ छठे दिन स्कूल, कॉलेज भी खोले जाएंगे।

9 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः टेरर फंडिंग में पूर्व विधायक इंजीनियर रशीद गिरफ्तार

10 अगस्त 2019

Rspura bazzar open
Jammu

दोपहर बाद तीन बजे खुला बाजार

10 अगस्त 2019

मस्जिद में नमाज अदा करने जाते समुदाय के लोग
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सामान्य हो रहे हालात, मस्जिदों में शुक्रवार की नमाज अदा करने की अनुमति

9 अगस्त 2019

तिरंगा, जम्मू-कश्मीर ध्वज
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 तो हट गया, अभी भी तिरंगे के साथ लहरा रहा है कश्मीरी-झंडा

9 अगस्त 2019

जी किशन रेड्डी
Jammu

गृह राज्यमंत्री जी.किशन रेड्डी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के प्रधानों को दी सलाह, 15 अगस्त को फहराएं तिरंगा

9 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख
Jammu

31 अक्टूबर से जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख होंगे दो केंद्र शासित प्रदेश, सरकार ने किया अधिसूचित

9 अगस्त 2019

Sitaram Yechury
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : येचुरी और डी राजा को श्रीनगर जाने से रोका गया, माकपा ने भाजपा को कहा अधिनायकवादी

9 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुफ्ती मोहम्मद सईद की बेटी रुबिया सईद
Jammu

पूर्व गृहमंत्री मुफ्ती की बेटी के अपहरण मामले में जेकेएलएफ चीफ और अन्य के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी

9 अगस्त 2019

वरिष्ठ नेता डॉ. कर्ण सिंह
Jammu

महाराजा हरि सिंह के बेटे कर्ण सिंह ने अनुच्छेद 370 पर सरकार के फैसले का किया स्वागत

8 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

विदेश मंत्रालय की पाक को दो टूक, कहा- हमारे अंदरूनी मामलों में दखल देना बंद करे

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने और जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख को केंद्रशासित राज्यों का दर्जा देने के बाद बौखलाए पाकिस्तान ने भारत के खिलाफ एक के बाद एक कई फैसले लिए है।

9 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:56

छोटी सरदारनी के सेट पर देखिए किसकी हो रही सगाई

9 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:49

सुभाष घई अब बच्चों को सिखाते हैं पांचवा वेद, जानिए क्या है ये पांचवा वेद

9 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:06

श्रद्धा कपूर नजर आईं निर्माता साजिद नडियाडवाला के साथ, जल्द शुरू होगा छिछोरे का प्रचार

9 अगस्त 2019

दंगल 3:03

ऐसा है महिलाओंं का दंगल, सालों से लड़तीं हैं जीतने के लिए कुश्ती

9 अगस्त 2019

Related

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक पहुंचे अस्पताल, जाना लोगों का हाल
Jammu

कश्मीर का हाल जानने राज्यपाल मलिक खुद निकले सड़कों पर, बोले-सब कुछ है सामान्य

10 अगस्त 2019

खबर के बारे में डीसी विचार-विमर्श करते सांबा शहर के आक्रोशित लोग। अमर उजाला
Jammu

झूठी खबर से शहर में मचा हड़कंप

10 अगस्त 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

एलओसी पर फिर 2012 दोहराने की साजिश में ना'पाक' बैट, कुपवाड़ा और पुंछ में बढ़ी हलचल

9 अगस्त 2019

गुलाम नबी आजाद (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

एयरपोर्ट से वापस दिल्ली भेजे गए गुलाम नबी आजाद, घाटी के दौरे पर पहुंचे थे श्रीनगर

8 अगस्त 2019

केंद्रीय कारागार आगरा के बाहर पुलिस फोर्स
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर से आगरा शिफ्ट किए गए 70 आतंकी व अलगाववादी

8 अगस्त 2019

one suspicius person arrested
Jammu

डिंगी सिंबली से एक संदिग्ध गिरफ्तार

10 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited