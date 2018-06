The Government will continue with its endeavour to create an environment free of terror and violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

We will implement every order that will be given to us. We would like to tell everyone the security forces are on alert. Amarnath Yatra will be conducted peacefully: Ravideep Sahi, IG CRPF on Ramzan ceasefire not extended. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/Mx2xGvns1M