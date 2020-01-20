शहर चुनें

हिजबुल कमांडर नवीद बाबू का भाई जम्मू से गिरफ्तार, खुल सकते हैं डीएसपी मामले से जुड़े कई राज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 02:07 PM IST
भारतीय सेना, फाइल फोटो
भारतीय सेना, फाइल फोटो - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
दक्षिणी कश्मीर के कुलगाम जिले के मीर बाजार में डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह के साथ पकड़े गए हिजबुल कमांडर नवीद बाबू के भाई रईद को रविवार को जम्मू से गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
पुलिस की स्पेशल टीम ने रईद को पकड़ा है। हालांकि, पुलिस ने इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी है। माना जा रहा है कि पूछताछ में रईद से नवीद के बारे में कई जानकारियां मिल सकती हैं।

नवीद को पिछले साल भी डीएसपी जम्मू लेकर आया था। यहां कुछ देर रुकने के बाद उसे सुरक्षित शोपियां तक पहुंचा दिया था।
