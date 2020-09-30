शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   High-speed mobile data services in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts extended till 21 October

जम्मू-कश्मीरः गांदरबल और उधमपुर जिले में हाई-स्पीड मोबाइल इंटरनेट 21 अक्तूबर तक बढ़ाई गई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 30 Sep 2020 09:14 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार ने बुधवार को बयान जारी कहा है कि गांदरबल और उधमपुर जिले में पोस्ट-पेड सिम और सत्यापित प्री-पेड सीम पर हाई-स्पीड इंटरनेट सेवा 21 अक्तूबर तक बढ़ा गई है। जबकि बाकी जिलों में इंटरनेट केवल 2 जी स्पीड की गति तक सीमित रहेगा। 
city & states jammu government of jammu and kashmir internet service in kashmir

