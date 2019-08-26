विकास की रफ्तार परखने जम्मू-कश्मीर और लेह-कारगिल जाएगी उच्च-स्तरीय टीमः नकवी

Union Min of Minority Affairs, MA Naqvi: A high-level team of the Ministry, including Secy, will visit Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh. Team will be in Srinagar on 27-28 Aug, from there the team will also visit Kargil, Leh & Jammu. It will explore areas where development has not reached. pic.twitter.com/wHhZEBmdwN— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लगातार शांति के दावों और कोशिश के बीच दक्षिण कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले में रविवार शाम पथराव की एक घटना में ट्रक चालक की मौत हो गई। चालक की शिनाख्त जरीदपोरा उरांव इलाके के मोहम्मद खलील डार के रूप में हुई है।
26 अगस्त 2019