Jammu and Kashmir

विकास की रफ्तार परखने जम्मू-कश्मीर और लेह-कारगिल जाएगी उच्च-स्तरीय टीमः नकवी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 11:37 AM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी
केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय मंत्रालय की एक उच्च-स्तरीय टीम जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के हालात जानने के लिए पहुंचेगा। इसकी जानकारी केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने दी। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के हवाले से उन्होंने बताया कि मंत्रियों की टीम 27 और 28 अगस्त को श्रीनगर में रहेगी। इसके बाद टीम कारगिल, लेह और जम्मू भी जाएगी। इस दौरान टीम उन क्षेत्रों का दौरा करेगी जहां विकास नहीं हो पाया है।
ministry high level team jammu kashmir union minister mukhtar abbas naqvi jammu kashmir news
अनंतनाग जिले के बिजबेहरा इलाके में पत्थरबाजी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पत्थरबाजी में ट्रक ड्राइवर की मौत, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लगातार शांति के दावों और कोशिश के बीच दक्षिण कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले में रविवार शाम पथराव की एक घटना में ट्रक चालक की मौत हो गई। चालक की शिनाख्त जरीदपोरा उरांव इलाके के मोहम्मद खलील डार के रूप में हुई है।

26 अगस्त 2019

assembly election in jammu kashmir after delimitation in state and improve of conditions in kashmir
Jammu

घाटी में हालात सुधरने और विधानसभा सीटों के परिसीमन के बाद ही जम्मू-कश्मीर में चुनाव संभव

26 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी और विपक्षी दल के नेता श्रीनगर से दिल्ली लौटाए गए
Jammu

श्रीनगर से दिल्ली लौटाए गए राहुल और अन्य नेता, केंद्र सरकार पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

24 अगस्त 2019

श्रीनगर के हालात
Jammu

कश्मीर के हालात पर राज्यपाल मलिक बोले- दस से पंद्रह दिनों में बदल जाएगी लोगों की राय

25 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल मलिक बोले, घाटी में संचार ठप होने से कई जानें बचीं हैं

25 अगस्त 2019

भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सैन्य बटालियन में कैंटीन चलाने वाले दो युवकों का निकला पाक कनेक्शन, गिरफ्तार

24 अगस्त 2019

एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश
Jammu

एमआई-17 हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैशः वायुसेना के पांच अधिकारियों को पाया गया दोषी

23 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः जारी रहेगी आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई, नियंत्रण में सुरक्षा स्थिति- डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह

25 अगस्त 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला व महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

कश्मीर: उमर और महबूबा की अभी नहीं होगी रिहाई, रहेंगे नजरबंद, ऐसे तय की जाएगी तारीख

23 अगस्त 2019

krishna janmashtami jammu kashmir
Jammu

भाईचारे की मिसाल: बड़गाम जिले में कश्मीरी पंडितों और मुसलमानों ने एक साथ मनाई जन्माष्टमी

25 अगस्त 2019

