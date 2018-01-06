Download App
Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Four policemen killed in IED blast in Sopore

J&K: बारामुला के सोपोर इलाके में हुआ IED धमाका, चार पुलिसकर्मी शहीद

Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 12:13 PM IST
Four policemen killed in IED blast in Sopore
IED BLAST
उत्तरी कश्मीर के बारामुला जिले के सोपोर इलाके में हुआ एक IED धमाके में चार पुलिसकर्मी के मारे जाने की खबर है। जानकारी के मुताबिक सोपोर के छोटा बाजार में हुए धमाके में जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के चार पुलिसकर्मी शहीद हो गए।  
सूत्रों के मुताबिक आतंकियों ने IED को किसी दुकान में प्लांट किया था। घटना के तुरंत बाद सुरक्षा बल मौके से पहुंच गए और मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। कश्मीर के इंस्पेक्टर जनरल ऑफ पुलिस (IGP) मुनीर खान ने हमले के बारे में जानकारी दी।

जानकारी के मुताबिक ब्लास्ट में शहीद हुए पुलिसकर्मियों की तलाश एएसआई इरशाद अहमद निवासी दोदा, मोहम्मद आमीन निवासी कुपवाड़ा और गुलाब नबी निवासी सोपोर के रूप में हुई है। सोपोर में हुए इस IED धमाके की जिम्मेदारी आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने ली है। 
CM ने जताई संवेदना
