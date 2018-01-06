#Visuals from Baramulla: 3 Policemen have lost their lives & 2 are seriously injured after an IED blast by terrorists in Sopore #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/k4TCaLRxx2— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018
Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families.
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 6, 2018
Very sad news from #Sopore. May the four brave J&K police personnel killed in the line of duty today rest in piece.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 6, 2018
यूपी के इटावा करौल मोहल्ला निवासी व्यवसायी अमरनाथ गुप्ता का दूसरा बेटा ओम नारायण गुरुवार को कोतवाली पहुंच गया। थाने पहुंचते ही उसने अपने पिता की शिकायत करनी शुरू कर दी।
5 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.