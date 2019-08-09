शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Former MLA engineer Rashid arrested in Terror funding

जम्मू-कश्मीरः टेरर फंडिंग में पूर्व विधायक इंजीनियर रशीद गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 09 Aug 2019 11:33 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
टेरर फंडिंग मामले में उत्तरी कश्मीर के लंगेट के पूर्व विधायक शेख अब्दुल रशीद उर्फ इंजीनियर रशीद को नेशनल इन्वेस्टीगेशन एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। रशीद मुख्यधारा के राजनीतिक दलों से जुड़े पहले नेता हैं, जिसे एनआईए ने गिरफ्तार किया है।
विज्ञापन
2017 के टेरर फंडिंग मामले में उनसे पहले ही पूछताछ हो चुकी है। पिछले सप्ताह उन्हें समन जारी किया गया था। एनआईए से जुड़े अधिकारियों ने बताया कि उन्होंने पूछताछ में कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दिया। इस वजह से हिरासत में लेकर उनसे पूछताछ करना जरूरी हो गया है।

आतंकियों तथा अलगाववादियों को धन की आपूर्ति किए जाने के मामले में पिछले दिनों गिरफ्तार कारोबारी जहूर वटाली ने पूछताछ के दौरान रशीद का नाम लिया था। टेरर फंडिंग के मामले में एनआईए ने आतंकी संगठनों तथा कई अन्य के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया था।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

भारती सिंह के शो में नोरा ने वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस को दिया डांस चैलेंज, है कोई जो इसे एक्सेप्ट करे?

9 अगस्त 2019

nora fatehi
Nora Fatehi
nora fatehi
नोरा फतेही और तुलसी कुमार
Bollywood

भारती सिंह के शो में नोरा ने वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस को दिया डांस चैलेंज, है कोई जो इसे एक्सेप्ट करे?

9 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

जब हिना खान ने साउथ की अभिनेत्रियों को बताया था थुलथुल, हंसिका ने यूं दिया था जवाब

9 अगस्त 2019

Hansika Motwani and Hina Khan
hina khan
hina khan
Hansika Motwani
Bollywood

जब हिना खान ने साउथ की अभिनेत्रियों को बताया था थुलथुल, हंसिका ने यूं दिया था जवाब

9 अगस्त 2019

जोआना रोनेका-डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-एंटोनियो गुटेरेस
World

संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने ठुकराई पाक की अपील, अमेरिका बोला- कश्मीर पर हमारी नीति में कोई बदलाव नहीं

9 अगस्त 2019

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
TAMS

सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
Cricket News

शुभमन गिल ने रचा इतिहास, गौतम गंभीर का 17 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ बना डाले कई कीर्तिमान

9 अगस्त 2019

शुभमन गिल
Shubman Gill
gautam gambhir
शुभमन गिल
Cricket News

शुभमन गिल ने रचा इतिहास, गौतम गंभीर का 17 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ बना डाले कई कीर्तिमान

9 अगस्त 2019

मोदी संबोधन
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 का इस्तेमाल पाकिस्तान हथियार के रूप में करता था: पीएम मोदी

9 अगस्त 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चार दिन में चांद तक पहुंचा था अपोलो-11, तो चंद्रयान-2 को क्यों लग रहे हैं 48 दिन

9 अगस्त 2019

इस सोमवार कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंग रुद्राभिषेक, भोले बाबा करेंगे मनोकामनाएं पूरी
Astrology

इस सोमवार कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंग रुद्राभिषेक, भोले बाबा करेंगे मनोकामनाएं पूरी
विज्ञापन
terror funding rashid arrested in terror funding engineer rashid arrested in terror funding former mla rashid arrested former mla rashid arrested in terror funding former mla rashid jammu kashmir news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बीजेपी विधायक विक्रम सैनी
Meerut

अभिनेत्री ऋचा चड्ढा ने भाजपा विधायक को सुनाई खरी-खोटी, कश्मीर की लड़कियों पर दिया था बयान

9 अगस्त 2019

भ्रूण को कूड़ेदान में फेंका
Bareilly

शर्मनाक: अस्पताल के कूड़ेदान में फेंका चार माह का भ्रूण, ऐसे आई सच्चाई सामने

9 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Daughters Birth Rate Reached 918 In Haryana
Chandigarh

रचा इतिहासः हरियाणा में पहली बार 918 तक पहुंची बेटियों की जन्म दर, जागी और उम्मीदें

9 अगस्त 2019

किशोरी के साथ दुष्कर्म (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: मौसा ने किया नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म, मौसी पर सहयोग का आरोप

9 अगस्त 2019

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वीवीआईपी चौपर डील केस: ईडी ने कहा विदेश भाग सकता है रतुल पुरी

9 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
cctv
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में लगेंगे और 1.40 लाख सीसीटीवी कैमरे, कैबिनेट में मुहर

9 अगस्त 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

प्रतिशोध में पड़ोसन ने जर्मन शेफर्ड से महिला को कटवाया

9 अगस्त 2019

शोहदे की वजह से किशोरी ने स्कूल जाना छोड़ा
Gorakhpur

शोहदे के आतंक से किशोरी ने छोड़ा स्कूल जाना, पुलिस ने शुरू की छानबीन

9 अगस्त 2019

अस्पताल (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

महिला अस्पताल के एसएनसीयू में फैला संक्रमण, 20 दिन में 18 बच्चों की हो गई मौत

9 अगस्त 2019

एसटीएफ द्वारा पकड़ा गया सॉल्वर
Kanpur

एसटीएफ ने एसएससी की परीक्षा देने आए सॉल्वर को केंद्र से दबोचा, 10 लाख में तय हुआ था सौदा

9 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सुरक्षाकर्मी संग फोटो खिंचवाता बच्चा
Jammu

जम्मू में पांच दिन बाद हटी धारा 144, छठे दिन खुलेंगे स्कूल और कॉलेज

जम्मू जिला प्रशासन की ओर से हालात की समीक्षा करने के बाद शुक्रवार से धारा 144 सीआरपीसी हटाने का फैसला किया गया है। धारा 144 को गत 5 अगस्त को लगाया गया था। इसके साथ छठे दिन स्कूल, कॉलेज भी खोले जाएंगे।

9 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख
Jammu

31 अक्टूबर से जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख होंगे दो केंद्र शासित प्रदेश, सरकार ने किया अधिसूचित

9 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुफ्ती मोहम्मद सईद की बेटी रुबिया सईद
Jammu

पूर्व गृहमंत्री मुफ्ती की बेटी के अपहरण मामले में जेकेएलएफ चीफ और अन्य के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी

9 अगस्त 2019

मस्जिद में नमाज अदा करने जाते समुदाय के लोग
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सामान्य हो रहे हालात, मस्जिदों में शुक्रवार की नमाज अदा करने की अनुमति

9 अगस्त 2019

जी किशन रेड्डी
Jammu

गृह राज्यमंत्री जी.किशन रेड्डी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के प्रधानों को दी सलाह, 15 अगस्त को फहराएं तिरंगा

9 अगस्त 2019

तिरंगा, जम्मू-कश्मीर ध्वज
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 तो हट गया, अभी भी तिरंगे के साथ लहरा रहा है कश्मीरी-झंडा

9 अगस्त 2019

Sitaram Yechury
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : येचुरी और डी राजा को श्रीनगर जाने से रोका गया, माकपा ने भाजपा को कहा अधिनायकवादी

9 अगस्त 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

एलओसी पर फिर 2012 दोहराने की साजिश में ना'पाक' बैट, कुपवाड़ा और पुंछ में बढ़ी हलचल

9 अगस्त 2019

वरिष्ठ नेता डॉ. कर्ण सिंह
Jammu

महाराजा हरि सिंह के बेटे कर्ण सिंह ने अनुच्छेद 370 पर सरकार के फैसले का किया स्वागत

8 अगस्त 2019

गुलाम नबी आजाद (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

एयरपोर्ट से वापस दिल्ली भेजे गए गुलाम नबी आजाद, घाटी के दौरे पर पहुंचे थे श्रीनगर

8 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

विदेश मंत्रालय की पाक को दो टूक, कहा- हमारे अंदरूनी मामलों में दखल देना बंद करे

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने और जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख को केंद्रशासित राज्यों का दर्जा देने के बाद बौखलाए पाकिस्तान ने भारत के खिलाफ एक के बाद एक कई फैसले लिए है।

9 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:56

छोटी सरदारनी के सेट पर देखिए किसकी हो रही सगाई

9 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:49

सुभाष घई अब बच्चों को सिखाते हैं पांचवा वेद, जानिए क्या है ये पांचवा वेद

9 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:06

श्रद्धा कपूर नजर आईं निर्माता साजिद नडियाडवाला के साथ, जल्द शुरू होगा छिछोरे का प्रचार

9 अगस्त 2019

दंगल 3:03

ऐसा है महिलाओंं का दंगल, सालों से लड़तीं हैं जीतने के लिए कुश्ती

9 अगस्त 2019

Related

केंद्रीय कारागार आगरा के बाहर पुलिस फोर्स
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर से आगरा शिफ्ट किए गए 70 आतंकी व अलगाववादी

8 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Jammu

आखिर वह कौन शख्स है जिनकी दिलेरी ने प्रधानमंत्री को बनाया मुरीद, अपने भाषण में पीएम ने की चर्चा

9 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर
Jammu

सरकारी कर्मचारी करें अपने कार्यालय में रिपोर्ट, कई जिलों में खुलेंगे स्कूल: जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन

8 अगस्त 2019

बस में सवार होते कश्मीरी छात्र (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

कश्मीरः राज्य के बाहर के निवासी और छात्रों के लिए जारी किए गए हेल्पलाइन नंबर

8 अगस्त 2019

अजीत डोभाल
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370: कश्मीर के शोपियां में स्थानीय लोगों के साथ खाना खाते दिखे अजीत डोभाल

7 अगस्त 2019

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल
Jammu

अजीत डोभाल ने श्रीनगर में लोगों के साथ बिताए दो घंटे, सीआरपीएफ जवानों के साथ खाया खाना

9 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited