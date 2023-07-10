Jammu Kashmir : JKLF के पूर्व आतंकी श्रीनगर में कर रहे थे मंत्रणा, पूछताछ के लिए पुलिस ने उठाया, पता चला कि..

श्रीनगर के एक होटल में जम्मू कश्मीर लिबरेशन फ्रंट (जेकेएलएफ) के कुछ पूर्व आतंकवादियों और पूर्व अलगाववादियों की बैठक के बारे में विश्वसनीय जानकारी के आधार पर तलाशी ली गई। पुलिस के मुताबिक उन्हें सत्यापन के लिए कोठीबाग थाने लाया गया। पूछताछ शुरू हो गई। प्रथम दृष्टया यह बात सामने आई है कि वे जेकेएलएफ और हुर्रियत को पुनर्जीवित करने की योजना बना रहे थे।

J&K | A Search was conducted on the basis of credible info about the meeting of some ex-terrorist of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) & erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar. They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification. Inquiry has started, prima facie it came… pic.twitter.com/XRR43NGdug