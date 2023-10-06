जम्मू-कश्मीर : राजौरी के सैन्य शिविर में सहकर्मी की फायरिंग से पांच सैनिक घायल, एक की हालत गंभीर

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी जिले में एक शिविर के अंदर एक अधिकारी द्वारा कथित तौर पर गोलीबारी करने और ग्रेनेड विस्फोट करने से कुछ अधिकारियों सहित कम से कम पांच सैन्यकर्मी घायल हो गए हैं।
Today one officer was injured in a likely grenade accident at a post in Rajouri sector. The officer was evacuated and stable post-initial treatment. Further investigation of the incident in progress: Indian Army’s White Knight Corps pic.twitter.com/Jvfew9chck— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023
