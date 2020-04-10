शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीरः छेड़छाड़ कर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की कार्यवाही बताकर किया फर्जीवाड़ा, एफआईआर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, श्रीनगर Updated Fri, 10 Apr 2020 06:24 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट की कार्यवाही का रिकॉर्ड बताकर फर्जीवाड़ा करने के मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक इस फर्जीवाड़े में मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। श्रीनगर में कश्मीर जोन के साइबर पुलिस स्टेशन ने बताया कि जांच की जा रही है।  
jammu kashmir news supreme court of india fir fake recording

