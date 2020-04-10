जम्मू-कश्मीरः छेड़छाड़ कर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की कार्यवाही बताकर किया फर्जीवाड़ा, एफआईआर

#JammuAndKashmir An FIR has been registered for circulation of fake and fabricated record of proceedings purported to be of Supreme Court. Further investigation underway: Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020
