फारूक अब्दुल्ला: पुंछ आतंकी हमले में निर्दोंषों पर न करें कार्रवाई, घटना की गहनता से होनी चाहिए जांच

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं सांसद फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि पुंछ आतंकी हमले की जांच शुरू हो गई है। इस मामले में निर्दोष लोगों को गिरफ्तार नहीं करना चाहिए। मुझे पता है कि इसका दोष निर्दोष लोगों पर डालेंगे, इसलिए मैं नहीं चाहता कि निर्दोष लोग इस मामले में फंसें।

Srinagar, J&K | Now that the investigation has started with regard to the Poonch terror attack, they should not arrest innocent people. I know that they will put the blame on innocent people, so I don’t want the innocent people to suffer: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah pic.twitter.com/bm6CqvjSC6