जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा में विस्फोट, कोई हताहत नहीं

भाषा, श्रीनगर Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 09:39 PM IST
blast
blast - फोटो : amar ujala
जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में रविवार को विस्फोट हो गया हालांकि इसमें किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। पुलिस ने आज इसकी जानकारी दी। पुलिस के एक अधिकारी ने बताया, ‘‘(दक्षिण कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के) अवंतीपुरा में आज शाम विस्फोट होने की सूचना मिली है ।’’ 
उन्होंने बताया कि स्थानीय पुलिस इकाई के अधिकारी मौके पर तथ्यों का पता लगा रहे हैं। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि इसमें किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है और विस्तृत ब्यौरे की प्रतीक्षा है।

explosions jammu kashmir police
